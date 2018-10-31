Autoinjectors Medical Device Market : Global Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

Autoinjectors are designed to deliver single dose of a particular drug. These injectors are spring loaded syringes designed for self-administration by patients, or administration by untrained personnel. Autoinjectors were initially designed to overcome the hesitation associated with self-administration of the needle-based drug delivery device. The autoinjectors are upgraded with new designs which creates new platform and possibilities for treatment application. Its unique technology and design features ensure better functionality. However, new developments in sensors and different material models such as plastic, metals, etc. enable prevention of diseases or infections to spread at the cellular and molecular level.

High prevalence of diseases such as gastroenteritis and colon cancer, increase in incidence of anaphylaxis, rise in patient awareness, surge in research and development initiatives, advent of high-throughput screening (HTS) for drug discovery, and genomic technology fuel the growth of the global autoinjectors medical device market. In 2015, the WHO stated that the number of new cancer cases is expected to rise by about 70% in the next two decades. According to the American Cancer Society, the U.S. has 135,430 people with colorectal cancer in 2017 and 50,260 deaths due to the disease. The World Health Organization predicted that 30% to 50% of cancers can be prevented by avoiding risk factors and implementation of existing evidence-based prevention strategies.

The cancer burden can also be reduced through early detection of cancer and management of patients who develop cancer. Increase in number of patients with chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, surge in awareness about minimally invasive techniques are projected to fuel the growth of the global autoinjectors medical device market. However, factors such as fragile design which is vulnerable to contamination and cost of injections are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global autoinjectors medical device market can be segmented based on application, type, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market can be classified into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, psoriasis, migraine, and others. Based on type, the global autoinjectors medical device market can be bifurcated into disposable and reusable. Disposable autoinjectors are the fast growing segment due to increasing adoption of research and technology approaches by the pharmaceutical industry in making autoinjectors as an antidote treatment globally. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, home care, and others.

In terms of region, the global autoinjectors medical device market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market due to increase in funding for research and well-established health care infrastructure. Rise in incidence of epidemic diseases and early phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases drive the biotechnology market, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the autoinjectors medical device market in North America. Europe is the second largest market for autoinjectors medical devices due to favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and molecular device companies. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rising population, changing lifestyle, surge in awareness among patients, and increase in per capita expenditure. Moreover, economic growth in India and China is supporting the health care infrastructure as well as expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs.

Major players operating in the global autoinjectors medical device market include AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed AG, Haselmeier, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Novartis AG.

