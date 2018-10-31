ArtOptimizer for Adobe Illustrator Now Supports Creative Cloud 2019

Zevrix Solutions announces ArtOptimizer 2.7.12, a compatibility update to its workflow automation solution for Adobe Illustrator. ArtOptimizer helps users reduce Illustrator link size and speed up processing by automatically eliminating excess image data and performing essential image adjustments. The software lets users save gigabytes of disk space, accelerate file output and cut costs through faster processing. The new version adds compatibility with Illustrator and Photoshop CC 2019.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of ArtOptimizer 2.7.12, a compatibility update to its workflow automation solution for Adobe Illustrator (http://www.zevrix.com/ArtOptimizer.php). The only tool of its kind on the market, ArtOptimizer eliminates the excess image data of Illustrator picture links and performs essential image adjustments, thereby helping users save disk space, accelerate document output, and cut overall production costs.

The new version makes ArtOptimizer compatible with the recently released Illustrator and Photoshop CC 2019. The update is offered free of charge to the licensed ArtOptimizer users. The same version of ArtOptimizer can be used with any version of Illustrator from CS3 and later.

ArtOptimizer is a powerful automation solution for users of any trade, whether it’s print, prepress, web design or publishing on mobile devices. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-scale image links in Photoshop to match their dimensions in Illustrator,

-change image resolution to 300 dpi,

-convert RGB files to CMYK,

-apply sharpening filters,

-merge layers or delete hidden ones,

-run a Photoshop Action on each image.

In the end of the processing ArtOptimizer reimports images to Illustrator at 100% in their precise position. As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually. In addition, ArtOptimizer helps users accelerate document printing and exporting to PDF, speed up file transfer to service providers, reduce job turnaround, and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

ArtOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$119.95, as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. ArtOptimizer requires macOS 10.5-10.14, and Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop CS3-CC 2019.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.