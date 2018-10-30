Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Robotic process automation (RPA) is an application technology where software with capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning are used for handling high volume, repeatable tasks. RPA allows employees to configure and program computer software or a robot to interpret existing application in the organization for manipulating data, processing transactions and communicating with digital systems. The RPA is similar to traditional IT automation, but the major difference between these technologies is, RPA is capable of learning itself and adapt to changing circumstances which a conventional IT automation system lacks.

As artificial intelligence is being increasingly integrated into day to day life and also in various technology forms. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports linked to the semiconductors and electronics sector amongst others recently made available a report on this sector. The industry for robotic process automation is estimated to develop to revenues worth USD 2,700 Million by the year 2023, while expanding at 29 per cent CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Adoption of RPA is considered to be one of the biggest trends that is shaping various sectors tremendously in the forecast period. The RPA industry is gaining high levels of growth due to the high levels of efficiency that can be achieved from these systems. The cost effectiveness benefit is also making the sector extremely lucrative to new and existing manufacturers in the sector. Reduced cost benefits is one the main benefits that is attracting investments into this market at a high rate.

Major Key Players

The prominent players in the robotic process automation market are – Automation Anywhere (U.S.), Blue Prism (U.K.), Celaton Ltd (U.K.), Ipsoft (U.S.), Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Pegasystems (U.S.), Redwood Software (U.S.), Uipath (Romania), Verint (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), among others. are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Robotic Process Automation market.

Industry News:

PeopleDoc has recently launched their RPA that uses PeopleBots and listen for suitable events to automate. The system has its eyes set on human resourcing where the company believe a hybrid procedure, a blend of RPA and human abilities, can simplify the process of recruiting and basic fault findings.

Blue Prism’s RPA software assists enterprises with a sourcing option that supports humans in increasing their productivity and enhances the experience and in the process achieve optimum results.

Mar 2018 UiPath has recently completed a fresh round of Series B funding successfully following which the Robotics Process Automation company is planning to additionally hire 100 engineers.The fresh endowment of $153 million in funding will allow the company’s product roadmap to get fast-tracked. Additionally, UiPath will also carry on the expansion of its worldwide operations with the setting up of new offices in cities like Houston, Amsterdam, Munich, Seoul, Paris and Washington in this year, along with their India centre. The company, UiPath is regarded to be one of the unique companies in this space and has an estimated value of $1.1 billion.

According to MRFR, The Robotic Process Automation Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 2,700 Million by 2023, at 29% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Competitive Analysis

The RPA market is adorned by numerous major players having the geographical presence with the lion’s share in the market. Well-established vendors operating in the RPA market compete based on pricing, innovation, service, reputation. However, the significant growth in the market and immense revenue generation opportunities are attracting several new players to enter the global beauty devices. The cooperation strategy within the ecosystem is enabling business process management service providers and technology integrators to enter into a licensing agreement with the RPA technology providers.

Geographical Analysis

Globally, North America leads the market for robotic process automation with the largest market share. Substantial investments transpired into the field of technologies development, the presence of the fervent market players that can offer cutting-edge technologies and increasing adoption these tools in some of the burgeoning sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and IT & Telecommunication are some of the factors driving the market growth in the region.

Availability of a well-established infrastructure, provides impetus to the market growth, allowing faster implementation of advanced technologies. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market owing to the increasing technological advancements and the uptake of robotic process automation solutions in these countries. Continuing with the same growth trends, the region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market.

The Europe market accounts for the second-largest market for the Robotic Process Automation owing to the demand from the various sectors. The resurging economy in the region is too contributing to the market growth significantly. Moreover, the augmented uptake of these solutions fuels the increase in the regional market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a healthy growth, emerging as the fastest growing market for the robotic process automation. Factors such as increasing urbanization & growing healthcare and entertainment sector coupled with the improving economy in the region foster the market growth, increasing consumers’ purchasing power.

Segmentation:

The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Process: Automated Solution, Decision Support & Management Solution and Interaction Solution among others.

By Operations : Spend Analysis, E-Sourcing, E-Procurement, Contract Management and Supplier Management among others.

By Types: Tools, Services and Travel & Logistics

By Industries : BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

The BFSI segment by industries held the largest share of the robotic process automation market, in 2016.

