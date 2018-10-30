Professional study of Bioplastic Market- Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast (2019-2024)

Bioplastic Market Report Overview:

Axiom MRC Added an, “Bioplastic Market Report, By Type, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Bio-plastics are replacing plastics originated from polymers.

Bio-plastics are now being manufactured from biomass sources such as vegetable oils (hemp oil, soybean oil) and certain starches (corn starch, sweet potato). Bio-plastics are also known as biodegradable plastic, these are material returns to its natural state when buried in the ground.

Growing concern for environmental conservation, consumer shift towards organic and environment-friendly alternatives as compared to the petroleum-based products and raising focus of the government and regulatory authorities are some key factors that are driving the global market. However, increasing raw materials cost coupled with surging dependence on petroleum-based bio-plastics are hindering the market growth.

Bioplastic Market Segmentation:

Bioplastic Market by Type:

Biodegradable Plastic and

Non-biodegradable Plastic.

Bioplastic Market by Application:

Global bio-plastics finds major applications in packaging, agriculture and horticulture, automotive, electronics, building and construction, energy storage, food service disposables and 3D printing.

Bioplastic Market by Geography:

Geographically, the bio-plastics market is studied across the countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Bioplastic Market Leading Partners:

key competitors of the bio-plastics market include BASF SE, Biome Technologies Plc., Braskem S.A., Corbion Purac, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited., Innovia Films, Natureworks LLC., Novamont S.p.A, SECOS Group Ltd. (Cardia Bioplastics), Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries, Arkema, Cardia Bioplastics, RTP Company, Techno polymer Co. Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and among others.

