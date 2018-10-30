Light Duty Vehicle Market Trends, Figures, Analytical Insight & Outlook By 2025

30th October 2018 – U.S. accounts for a larger market share in the light duty vehicle. The Mexican market is growing by leaps & bounds owing to lower manufacturing cost, low manpower & favorable government policies. Technological developments have enhanced fuel economy of vehicles which is an indicator to customers to prefer light duty vehicles. The major drivers for the growth of light duty vehicle market in U.S regions include growing demand for light duty vehicles in coherence with strict emission rules and regulations leading to light weighting engine and other auto components.

On the basis of key OEM & Model, the global light duty vehicle market is segmented as Ford Motor, Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda, GMC. Ford, Chevrolet Silverado, GM Sierra and Honda CR-V are the top selling models. On the basis of transmission type, the global light duty vehicle market is segmented as continuous variable transmission, automatic transmission and manual transmission. On the basis of turbocharger, the global light duty vehicle market is segmented as gasoline turbocharged and diesel turbocharged. The turbocharged vehicle is projected to be the fastest growing segment for the forecast period owing to fuel efficiency and emission norms. With the growing focus on fuel efficiency and emission regulations, majority of the car manufacturers are emphasizing on small sized vehicles along with sophisticated engines that are turbocharged in order to provide better fuel efficiency.

On the basis of engine capacity, the global light duty vehicle market is segmented as 1.8L, 2L, 2.4L, 2.5L, 3.5L, 3.6L, & 6.2L. Vehicles with 3.5L engine capacity are projected to be the fastest growing market in North America owing to likability for powerful vehicles. 3.5L engine is used in SUVs, sports cars and high end luxury cars. On the basis of vehicle segment, the global light duty vehicle market is segmented as passenger car & trucks. On the basis of fuel type, the global light duty vehicle market is segmented as gasoline, diesel, CNG & electric. The key players in the global light duty vehicle market include General Motors, Hyundai Motors, Honda Motor, Ford Motor Company, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Toyota Motor Corporation.

