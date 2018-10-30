Kaposi Sarcoma Market by 2025 Analysis, Growth Driver, Regions

30th October 2018 – Kaposi Sarcoma is a tumor caused by infection with human herpes virus 8. It is also known as Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpes virus or KS agent. It becomes widely known as one of the AIDS-defining illnesses. It is viral infection. There is a widespread lack of awareness of this even among persons at risk for HHV-8 infection. Kaposi sarcoma (KS) is a systemic disease with cutaneous lesions with or without internal involvement. The Kaposi sarcoma (KS) is considered to be an AIDS-defining disease; indicating that patients with KS go on to develop AIDS. The incidence of Kaposi sarcoma was reportedly high in homosexual men with HIV. Kaposi Sarcoma is different from the other cancers in that lesions may be in more than one place in the body at the same time. These affected areas are called lesions. The skin lesions of KS most often appear on the legs or face and may cause it to swell painfully.

KS can cause serious problems or even become life treating when the lesions are in the lungs, liver, or in digestive tract. The means that the when KS occurs in someone is infected with HIV. Chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and antiretroviral therapy (HAART) are the key treatment methods for Kaposi sarcoma. The HAART therapy emerged as the leading segment owing to the high incidence of AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma globally. HAART therapy includes the combination of reverse transcriptase (RT) inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, and protease inhibitors. Chemotherapy is likely to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to the high cost of the treatment and the increasing adoption by immunocompentent patients.

The leading chemotherapy drugs include paclitaxel, liposomal doxorubicin and daunorubicin, bleomicin and vincristine. Immunotherapy consists of interferon alfa; which is the first biological drug approved by the FDA to the treatment of Kaposi sarcoma. Patients with good immune functions show effectiveness. However, immune compromised patients rarely respond to this therapy. The therapy accounted for the least share in the global market. Kaposi Sarcoma Market by Type of Treatment is segmented into Chemotherapy, Liposomal Anthracyclines, Alkaloids, Immunotherapy, HAART. Kaposi Sarcoma Market by Distribution Channel is segmented into Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Multispecialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Kaposi Sarcoma Market by Geographical Region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America contributed to the major share in the Kaposi sarcoma market in 2015. Due to the presence of key market players and the increasing cost of drugs; the growth of the market is also driven by the easy availability of drugs and a high diagnosis rate of the malignancy. The high cost of the therapy is a deterrent to patients in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa and this limits its adoption. A limited number of approved biologics is also a prominent factor restraining the growth of the immunotherapy segment. The Middle East and Africa are expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high incidence and prevalence of KS in Eastern Africa. The trend is consistent with the geographic variations of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The key players include Aphios Corporation, AstraZeneca Plc, Biogenomics Limited, and CytRx Corporation. Eli Lilly and Co., Hoffman-La Roche, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., and Schering Plough Corporation (Merck & Co., Inc.).

