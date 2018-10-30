Future of the Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 30, 2018: Mobile and wireless backhaul solutions are adopted by the telecom and IT industry across the globe to boost the customer experience by managing the networks and distributing the huge data traffic.

Unlike conventional wire connected network which requires stretching of wire over a long distance for data transfer, wireless and mobile backhaul equipment doesn’t require any wire. Wireless & mobile backhaul equipment can transfer data packets at speed ranging between 1 Mbps to 2 Gbps.

The increasing use of digital devices such as smart phones and other smart devices, generating large volume of data over the present network is driving the market for wireless & mobile backhaul equipment market over the forecast period. In order to utilize the free spectrum, most of the operators started deploying small cells and wireless devices, which are expected to generate high network load. To support this high network load, a highly efficient wireless and mobile backhaul equipment is needed, which is expected to drive the demand for wireless and mobile backhaul equipment market over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ADC Telecommunications

Alvarion

Anda Networks

Cisco System

Celtro

Erricson Telecommunication equipment company

Fujitsu

ZTE Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Microwave Equipment

Millimeter Equipment

Sub-6 GHz Equipment

Test & Measurement Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Store

Offline Store

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

