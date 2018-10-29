Middle East and Africa Acai Berry Market is driven by increasing predilection towards healthy foods

Acai berry is an intense purple fruit that comes from the Acai palm tree and it is available in the central and South America this is a delicious black berry fruit composed of natural antioxidants. It incorporates vitamin C, E and unique phytonutrients known as anthocyanins. Beyond the antioxidants mentioned above, Acai is rich in fiber and incorporates nutrients B1, B2, B3, vitamin E, C, calcium, potassium, protein and healthy fatty acids Omega 6 and Omega 9. Acai berries it includes a higher amount of zinc and folic acid. Zinc is an idea to significantly improve the health of the scalp and save your hair loss by making hair roots more powerful. Folic acid improves the blood.

Drivers and Restraints:

Factors driving the market are various health benefits such as cancer cure, skin firmer weight loss and anti aging, consumer awareness regards the products and it applications, growing prevalence of health conditions, growing usage of acai berries in food and beverages. However high price for the fruit in some under developed countries are hampering the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Middle East Africa Berry Market has geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. The major countries in the region are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and South Africa. The region is the smallest market globally with a growth rate that is also below average.

Major companies in the market are AcaiExotic, Acairoots, Nativo Acai, Sambazon, Vision America International, Amazon Forest Trading, Energy Foods International, Organique Acai USA, Tropical Acai and Zola.

