Kiosk Market to reach a market size of $5.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report, the Global Kiosk Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 26.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Deployment market holds the largest market share in Global Kiosk Market by Solution Type in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.9% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Ticketing Kiosk Market by Region in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 24.0 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.5% during (2018 – 2024) in Global Information Providing Kiosk Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.5% during (2018 – 2024) in Global Banking & Financial Kiosk Market.

The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Kiosk Market by Application in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 25.5 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Hospitality market would garner market size of $736.8 million by 2024.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Kiosk Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Kiosk Information Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Diebold, Incorporated, Slabb Kiosks, Hitachi, Ltd., Glory Limited, IBM Corporation, and Eastman Kodak Company.

Global Kiosk Market Size Segmentation

By Solution Type

Deployment

Services

By Product Type

Ticketing Kiosk

Information Providing Kiosk

Banking & Financial Kiosk

Patient Self Service Kiosk

HR & Employment Kiosk

Photo Kiosk

Others

By Application

Retail

Transportation

BFSI

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

By Geography

North America Kiosk Market Size

US Kiosk Market Size

Canada Kiosk Market Size

Mexico Kiosk Market Size

Rest of Global Kiosk Market Size

Europe Kiosk Market

Germany Kiosk Market

UK Kiosk Market

France Kiosk Market

Russia Kiosk Market

Spain Kiosk Market

Italy Kiosk Market

Rest of Europe Kiosk Market

Asia Pacific Kiosk Market

China Kiosk Market

Japan Kiosk Market

India Kiosk Market

South Korea Kiosk Market

Singapore Kiosk Market

Malaysia Kiosk Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Kiosk Market

LAMEA Kiosk Market

Brazil Kiosk Market

Argentina Kiosk Market

UAE Kiosk Market

Saudi Arabia Kiosk Market

South Africa Kiosk Market

Nigeria Kiosk Market

Rest of LAMEA Kiosk Market

Companies Profiled

Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Diebold, Incorporated

Slabb Kiosks

Hitachi, Ltd.

Glory Limited

IBM Corporation

Eastman Kodak Company

