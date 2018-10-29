Global Pervasive Computing Technology Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2022

Market Scenario

The report for Global Pervasive Computing Technology Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Pervasive computing involves the capability of using various computing devices to communicate wirelessly without any user interaction. In addition, pervasive computing creates an unobtrusive environment with full and integrated Internet connectivity. Some of the technologies that makes the pervasive computing possible includes voice recognition, networking, artificial intelligence, wireless computing and others.

The global pervasive computing technology market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of consumer electronics and increasing adoption of machine-to-machine communications. The market has gained a considerable acceleration due to increasing consumer demand for smart devices and reduced cost of data communication. The increasing adoption of 5G technology and artificial intelligence is expected to further boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The global pervasive computing technology market is fragmented with the presence of many small and large industry competitors. International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, AT&T Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and Microsoft Corporation are some of the major players contributing in generating high revenue in the global pervasive computing technology market.

Key players

The key players in the market of Pervasive Computing Technology are- Microsoft (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), HP (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), E-Tron Co. Ltd (South Korea), SAP SE (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Cloudera (U.S.) among others.

Study Objective of Pervasive Computing Technology Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Pervasive Computing Technology Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Pervasive Computing Technology market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by communication, by components, by application and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Pervasive Computing Technology Market

Market Synopsis of Pervasive Computing Technology Market

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Communication: WiFi, WLANs, 3G & 4G among others.

Segmentation by Components: Hardware (Smartphone, Sensors & Actuators, Communication Devices, Servers, Cameras, Smart Wearable Devices) & Software.

Segmentation by Application: Energy Management, Transportation, Environment Monitoring, Security & Defense, Industrial, Logistics among others

Regional Analysis

The global pervasive computing technology market is studied for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the increasing usage of smartphones among people. North America is followed by Europe, where the market of pervasive computing technology is expected to gain a huge growth in the forecast period. Whereas, in Asia-Pacific, the market in countries including China, Japan, and India is also growing due to advancements in the consumer electronics industry.

Industry News

In September 2016, Cloudera announced the partnership with Niara for the distribution of enterprise ready advanced behavior analytics platform.

In February 2016, Cloudera announced that communication service providers are using Cloudera Enterprise for the improvement of networks and operational analytics.

