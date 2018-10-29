Dermal Filler Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026

Dermal filler is the non-invasive treatment for facial rejuvenation and are used to as anti-ageing agents. As people age, facial skin begins to lose its flexibility and natural hydration that helps support, shape and add volume to the face. This leads to wrinkles on the face, deep lines and sagging of the skin. Dermal fillers are injectable gels composed from either natural or synthetically derived materials like hyaluronic acid. Dermal fillers gently lift and pump up the skin to restore the lost collagen owing to aging process. Dermal fillers also enable the body to generate its own collagen which can help in giving a natural and youthful facial appearance. Dermal filler treatment is highly effective as its results last from seven to 26 months, depending upon the type of dermal filler used. Dermal filler treatment takes 25-50 minutes with or without local anesthesia which can vary according to the patient skin and physical condition.

Dermal FillerMarket: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of patient with various cosmetic skin problems such as scars, deep lines and wrinkles, which is rising due to the imbalance in diet, insomnia, stress and tension, are the major factors which is fueling demand for dermal fillers. Dermal filler treatment is fast and easy for various cosmetic problems with a minimal amount of discomfort and downtime. The main factor which limits the growth of the global dermal filler market is the high cost of treatment.

Dermal Filler Market: Segmentation

Global dermal fillermarket is classified on the basis of product type, therapeutic area and geography

Based on product type, the global dermal filler market is segmented into the following:

Absorbable or Biodegradable

Non-Absorbable or Non-Biodegradable

Based on therapeutic area, the global dermal filler market is segmented into the following:

Wrinkles

Deep Facial Lines

Sagging Skin

Scars

Dermal Filler Market: Overview

Dermal filler is the treatment which is used to cure the natural break down of collagen and elastin fibers as people age. This type of natural breakdown occurs owing to the factors such as sun exposure, poor diet, stress and smoking. Dermal fillers can be classified into absorbable and non-absorbable. Absorbable dermal filler treatment last six to 12 months whereas non-absorbable fillers can last for 4-6 years. Hyaluronic acid is used in the gels which are used as fillers in dermal filler treatment. A very tiny needle is used to inject the fillers into the targeted therapeutic areas of the patient body.

Dermal Filler Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global dermal filler market is expected to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic region, global dermal fillermarket is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America held largest share in the global market of dermal fillerfollowed by Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific owing to high occurrence of several skin problems among the population, increasing number of dermatology patientsand increasing application in acne scar treatments. The developing nations in APAC and MEA hold huge potential for growth in the global dermal fillermarket, due to its quick and accurate results without any risk on skin.

Dermal Filler Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global players in dermal fillerglobal market are Allergan, Inc., Galderma, Merz Aesthetics, Cynosure, Syneron, AQTIS Medical, Bioha Laboratories, Suneva Medical and Cytophil, Inc.