deAsra Foundation encourages entrepreneurship, and promotes job creation in India

deAsra Foundation inspires entrepreneurship by conducting Entrepreneur Excellence Awards

deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organisation from Pune, held their annual Entrepreneur Excellence Awards function at Dewang Mehta Auditorium, Persistent Systems Ltd., Pune.

The Entrepreneur Excellence Awards is deAsra’s way of celebrating entrepreneurship and providing a forum for the successful stories of established entrepreneurs to be shared with a wider community. This award also aims to provide aspiring and existing entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from their journeys.

The awardees of the evening were Milind Shalgar, owner Shalgar Hosiery; Neha Sarang Lagu, Director Lagu Bandhu Jewellers; Dr Vinay Koparkar, Founder & Director, Papillon Hair & Face Clinic; Mandar Desai, owner Desai Bandhu Ambewale, and Mr. Hanmant Gaikwad, Founder and owner of BVG. These awardees were honoured by Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder of deAsra Foundation and Founder, CEO of Persistent Systems.

The dignitaries shared their experiences, especially challenges, and how they overcame them.

They also discussed what inspired them during their entrepreneurial journey.

The honourable dignitaries felicitated champion entrepreneurs from deAsra’s entrepreneur community, who are setting an example by living their dreams of becoming successful entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs are a part of deAsra’s 8000+ strong entrepreneur community which has benefited from various deAsra services, in various sectors such as food, fashion, beauty and more.

On this occasion, Dr. Anand Deshpande said, “deAsra is now focusing on a highly growing segment of urban service jobs for scaling. For this, most of the tools and resources, including checklists required for any small business entrepreneur is now made available online. Any assistance required by the entrepreneur is provided through a telephonic call or on Google hangouts. Packaging the service solutions is something we are hoping would be of great help to all entrepreneurs.”

During the discussion, Mr. Hanmant Rao Gaikwad encouraged entrepreneurs by mentioning that he had a vision at a very young age, to do something on his own, and with that he wanted to contribute to the progress of the country. If an entrepreneur persistently continues to work towards his/her vision, soon dreams will become a reality. He encouraged entrepreneurs to believe in themselves even in the toughest of times. “

Mr. Shalgar mentioned how product innovation can be an USP of any small business. Over a period, Shalgar Hosiery has been creating new products as per customers’ demands and has created a brand which offers clothing for the entire family under one roof.”

While talking about breaking the stereotype work profile/ profession, Dr. Vinay Koparkar said, “He was the first doctor from his generation who started a men’s salon with skin treatment service for men. Critics & negative comments never stopped him from learning different techniques and implementing them. He believes hair cutting is also a science. His efforts in research and his belief in his products and service has lead him to be where he is today.”

Mr. Mandar Desai of Desai Ambewale, said, “For over 87 years we have successfully maintained the trust of our customers. This is important in every business. This trust helps your business grow successfully.”

Gemologist and jewellery designer Ms. Neha Lagu said, “Today’s customers are very selective in their requirements, and we have to be sensitive to their needs. Understanding their requirements and customizing designs to their likings is the key to our success.”

In an endeavour to provide a platform of recognition, the dignitaries also felicitated deAsra champion entrepreneurs from similar sectors.

deAsra Foundation has been a strong support to existing and aspiring small business entrepreneurs, providing knowledge, tools, templates and services through the portal, www.deasra.in, to overcome the challenges they face while running or starting a business.

This event encouraged entrepreneurs to take the next step in their business journey, and be the job creators that India needs today.