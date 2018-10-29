Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market Overview – Research, Future Business Scope, Extensive Growth and Outlook 2025

Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Market Introduction:

Anesthesia video laryngoscopy is performed to facilitate tracheal intubation during various surgical procedures, general anesthesia and cardiopulmonary resuscitation on larynx or other parts of tracheobronchial region. Recent technological advancements in anesthesia video laryngoscope such as robot assisted intubation and constant difficulties in tracheal intubation in direct laryngoscope has led to the demand for video laryngoscope. Video laryngoscope as opposed to the conventional laryngoscope, incorporates a high-quality camera attached to a monitor through a video cable to guide through the whole procedure of laryngoscopy. Since its inception, anesthesia video laryngoscope market has grown exponentially and is set to follow a similar trend during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Video Laryngoscope is known to be superior against direct laryngoscope in terms of its application which is playing a major contributor to the market growth. According to an ICU study in 2015, it was witnessed that 74% of the Glidescope video laryngoscopy patients were successfully intubated as compared to only 40% of the patients that were successfully intubated using direct laryngoscopy. Anesthesia video laryngoscope market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to its technological superiority and high success rates, reduction in intubation attempts, patient safety and shorter laryngoscopy time.

However, handling of video laryngoscopy requires experience and expertise. Lack of handling skills and high cost of maintenance required for the equipment are some of the restraints for anesthesia video laryngoscopy market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Market segmentation for the Anesthesia video laryngoscopy is based on:

Type of stylets:

Rigid: The adoption of rigid stylets has been increasing over the recent years for the tracheal intubation, due to its usage in the predicted and unpredicted difficult tracheal intubation. Some of the common stylets manufactured produced by GlideRite are GlideRite DLT stylet, GlideRite rigid stylet and GlideRite single use stylet- Pre-shaped bio-compatible plastic stylet.

Flexible:Flexible intubation tubes have long been called as flexible fibreoptic. The new technology uses a video chip attached along the distal end of the tube. Flexible stylets remains the typical instrument for much-anticipated difficult airway, improved optics and lesser degradation difficulties. Some of the popular companies manufacturing flexible stylets include Shiley intubating stylets, McGrath MAC-shaped malleable stylet and Parker flex it.

Regional Insights:

North America and Europe are the two of the most lucrative market for anesthesia video laryngoscope market globally due to increased number of geriatric population and owing to the technological advancements and benefits like non-invasiveness of the anesthesia video laryngoscope and improved patients’ safety.

North America is leading the market for anesthesia video laryngoscope market in 2017 and is expected to follow a similar trend during the forecast period. Factors such as high adoption rate, increasing awareness, presence of key manufacturers are key to market growth in this region. In Europe, UK stands as one of the key markets for video laryngoscope owing to widespread use of anesthesia video laryngoscope across all UK NHS Anesthetic departments and Departmental airway leads. According to a survey administered by Royal College of Anesthetics in conjunction with Health Service Research Centre (HSRC) in the year 2013, it was estimated that video laryngoscopes were available in almost 91% of the operating theatres, boosting the market of anesthesia video laryngoscope in UK.

Competitive Landscape:

Key vendors in the market for anesthesia video laryngoscopy are developing new and innovative techniques to provide higher precision, improved support to the clinicians and better handling. Additionally, growing scope for robot-assisted laryngoscopy that results in increased efficiency, reliability will further play a key driving factor in the coming years.

Some of the most prominent vendors operating in global video laryngoscope market are: Medtronic, Mercury Enterprises, Verathon Medical, Ambu A/S, Teleflex, Karl Storz, Vyaire Medical, Daiken Medical Coopdech and Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument.

