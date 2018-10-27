4 Festive Chic Hairstyles To Try This Festive Season

If you have already tried buns, braids, and twists and still can’t come up with a chic and contemporary hairstyle for the festive season, we are there to rescue. We get you some stylish updo hairstyles for every girl out there to try this festive season and stand out in the crowd by Mr. Samay Dutta, Director – NOIR, the Luxury Blow Bar.

The braided low bun

This is the stylish yet trendy hairstyle that can make you look like a million bucks at your next Diwali Party. Pull together all your hair at the back of your head and beginning from the end of your crown, start Dutch braiding your hair. Follow this until you reach the lower part of the hair then wrap the remaining length around the hair tie until all the hair has been used up. This hairstyle will look wonderful with traditional wear as well as gowns

Waterfall twist –

This hairstyle is friendly with all type of hair and can be done effortlessly. You only need some pins and you’re good to go. The waterfall twist is not only easy but it gives a well finished and stunning look as well. You can work this hairstyle on both curly as well as straight hair and it looks incredible with a sari, lehenga or a salwar kameez.

Dutch Pigtail Braids –

Boxer braids aka ‘Dutch Pigtail Braids’ are the newest hairstyle trend that you can play with this festive season. As the air gets more festive, this definitely rounds up as the exclusive yet volume hairstyle. This is pretty manageable to ace and looks awesome with any hair length, type, and color.

Textured Bun

Ditch the regular sleek hairdos that popularly go with saris, rather than opt for a textured bun during this festive season. This textured style surely wins points and is lovely for the girls who love their hair completely different with volume.