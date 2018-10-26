Multimode Transceiver Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Multimode Transceiver Market: Introduction

Multimode transceiver is used typically for a shorter reach that is intended for use inside a building or a small area. Multimode transceiver is most suitable for small range interconnects up to a few hundred meters, and hence multimode transceivers are widely deployed in local area networks and enterprise data centers. Multimode transceiver support multiple mode transmissions and has a larger sore than the single mode transceivers. The transmission distance of multimode transceiver is less than that of single mode transceiver because the dispersion is higher in multimode transceiver. Multimode transceiver uses vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL), which offers much lower manufacturing package cost than the edge emitting lasers. When assessing the cost of cooling a data center and cost of powering the multimode transceiver consume much less power than that of single mode transceivers. The distance reach of multimode transceiver is approximately up to 550 meters. Multimode transceiver supports wavelength division multiplexing technology, and hence it can support advanced modulation formats higher speed rates with fast response time. The cost of manufacturing of multimode transceiver is much less than that of single mode transceiver, thus multimode transceiver are much cheaper than the single mode transceiver. Moreover, multimode transceiver are not fragile in nature.

Global Multimode Transceiver Market: Dynamics

The importance of the Internet is increasing with the rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT), data transfer and storage and cloud computing. The growing demands from the Internet are fulfilled by the advancements in the technology which in turn is expected to provide high growth opportunities for the multimode transceiver market. The market is also gaining momentum owing to the increasing demand for the network management, optical networking and optical access network, which is another key factor driving the growth of the multimode transceiver market. Some more factors responsible for the growth of the multimode transceiver market are increase in number of data centers, rising adoption of cloud based services and growing need for faster and reliable communication networks. Moreover use of alternative raw material and increasing awareness about the data security concerns are also some of the factors fueling the demand of the multimode transceiver market.

The distance reach of multimode transceiver is much less than compared to that of single mode transceiver, which is one of the key factor restraining the growth of the multimode transceiver market.

Global Multimode Transceiver Market: Segmentation

The global multimode transceiver market can be segmented on the basis of data rate, end user, and region.

Multimode Transceiver market, by data rate

• Less than 10Gbps

• 10 to 40 Gbps

• 40 to 100 Gbps

• More than 100 Gbps

Multimode Transceiver market, by end user

• Telecom

• Enterprises

• Data Centers

Global Multimode Transceiver Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in multimode transceiver market are Lumentum Holdings Inc., Finisar Corporation, Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Oclaro Inc., Foxconn Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Avago Technologies, Reflex Photonics Inc., Source Photonics, Inc. and other multimode transceiver providers.

