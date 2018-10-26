Jackscrew Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

26th October 2018 – The global Jackscrew Market witnessed a higher CAGR growth in the assessment period. A jackscrew is a kind of jack that is governed by a turning of a lead screw and normally called as car-jacks. A jackscrew’s compressive force is gained via the tension force applied by its leadscrew. Hence, it is a device applied for lifting heavy objects such as cars. From the market perspective, there exists three types of jackscrews namely, simple screw jack, differential screw jack and compound screw jack.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of Jackscrew market includes extensive demand from mechanical industries for various operations coupled with need for precision. Also, other factors such as rapid developments in technological domain and a vast techno-commercial infrastructure leading to enhance production techniques is likely to add to the market growth.

Segmentation based on application, the market includes mechanical engineering, energy, automotive and mining. Based on segmentation by type, the jackscrew industry includes 5kN-100kN and 101kN-1000kN and more than 1001kN.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Power Jacks Limited

Haacon Hebetechnik GmbH

Joyce Dayton

Unimec SPA

ANDANTEX Ltd

Thomson Industries, Inc.

Maschinenfabrik Albert GmbH

JM Engineering Works

Lim-Tec Beijing Transmission Equipment Co., Ltd

SIJIE ININDUSTRIAL CO., LTD

ZIMM

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

5kN-100kN

101kN-1000kN

More than 1001kN

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mechanical Engineering

Energy

Automotive

Mining

Others

Geographical segmentation for jackscrew market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market witnessed a higher CAGR growth in the prescribed period owing to presence of manufacturing bases and heavy industries. Also, factors such as technological advancements and need for accuracy in mechanical domain in terms of assembling, logistics and store-keeping adds to the APAC jackscrew industry growth.

North America and Europe market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR in the prescribed period owing to growth in import and export business for jackscrews. MEA market is also expected to rise at a significant CAGR due to progress of technology and presence of manufacturing base at large.

