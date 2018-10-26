Global Catheters, Needles, And Cannulas Market Is Expected to Reach USD 53.6 Billion By 2021

According to the latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global catheters, medical needles, and cannulas market is expected to reach $53.6 billion by 2021 with a CAGR of 7.8% over the period of 2016 to 2021.

With the continuous development in the medical field due to growing need to curtail increasing healthcare costs, rising focus on patient safety, mounting aging population, and rising prevalence of various diseases across the globe; catheters, needles, and cannulas have become inseparable part of today’s healthcare system.

The report is segmented by ends user, product, mode of purchase, and geography. The market by end user is further sub-segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long term care centers, blood banks, and others. Market by product is further segmented into catheters, medical needles, and Cannulas with different types of these products analyzed in the report. The market by mode of purchase is sub-segmented into retail, and no retail.

The report provides in-depth analysis of catheters, medical needles, and cannula market in five major geographies with country level analysis and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2021. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of catheters, medical needles, and cannulas market with respect to end users, products, mode of purchase, and geography.

Geographically, global catheters, medical needles, and cannulas market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at a country level with a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2016 to 2021 have been provided for each segment and its sub-segment, calculating growth rates from 2016 to 2021, considering 2015 as the base year for calculations.

Browse In-Depth Report on –

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/global-catheters-needles-and-cannulas-market-outlook-2016-2021/

The global catheters, medical needles, and cannula market is fragmented with the presence of various global and local players. Some of the key players analyzed in the report includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew, Terumo Medical Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novo Nordisk AS, Ypsomed Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Artsana S.p.A., HTL-STREFA, UltiMed Inc., Allison Medical Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Revolutions Medical Corp., Unilife Corp., and Retractable Technologies, Inc.

For More information Download the Brochure on –

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/?cp_id=1293

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® is founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts.

We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicated market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth. Meticulous Research® produces global reports and custom studies for North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa regions. These reports are used by our clients for marketing and strategic planning in various sectors.

Contact Us:

Viren Shrivastava

Meticulous Research®

Contact: +1-646-781-8004

Office No-402, 4th Floor,

Pushpak Business Hub, Wakad,

Pune . 411057 India

Email: viren@meticulousresearch.com