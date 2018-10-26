Food and Beverage Protective Cultures Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights,2017-2027

Food and Beverage Protective Cultures Market: Introduction The global market for protective cultures, particularly for food and beverages industry is marked by products substituting artificial preservatives in order to promote safe and healthy eating along with extending shelf life of food products. Food and beverage protective cultures are manufactured by bioscience companies that develop natural food ingredient and solutions. Bio science companies operating in the global market are particularly focusing on developing protective cultures for food and beverages market in order to better serve their clients in meeting their business end objectives of reaching to health conscious consumers.

Food and Beverage Protective Cultures Market: Segmentation

The global market for food and beverage protective cultures is segmented on the basis of end use as follows

Yogurt

Cheese

Meat

Seafood

Beverages

Food and Beverage Protective Cultures Market: Market Dynamics

The global food and beverages industry is marked by presence of market players competing with each other to appeal to consumers with strong health conscious attitude. Manufacturers and brands operating in the food and beverage industry have to communicate superior product value alongwith sustaining quality of shelf life. Food and beverage protective culture manufacturing companies provide protective culture that are able to replace traditionally used artificial preservatives. Artificial preservatives are being conventionally used in manufacturing of food and beverage products, particularly for fermented products in order to extend shelf life of these food products. Shelf life of a product plays a vital role in achieving inventorying and supply chain objectives in order to serve a large global market. Brands with product portfolio that can withstand long shelf life are able to command strong merchandising value on retail shelves. Food and beverage protective cultures provide milk, seafood, meat, poultry and other processed foods with capability to sustain shelf life.

In 2017, Danish bioscience company Chr Hansen launched products in the protective cultures market particularly for yogurt and cheese applications. The protective cultures products launched by Chr Hansen aims to help their clients replace artificial preservatives in order to sustain shelf life of yogurts and cheese products.

Protective cultures have higher product cost as compared to artificial preservatives. Despite relatively higher cost, food and beverage brands are gradually preferring protective cultures as it allows them to target consumer demanding natural solutions for processed foods. The growing trend of ingredient marketing allows manufacturers and marketers to communicate the significance of natural ingredients over artificial preservatives. Food and beverages protective cultures are recently being added to food products that do not require fermentation. The global market for food and beverage protective culture is driven by investment by food and beverage manufacturers to serve demand for organic and natural food products.

The global market for protective cultures faces limited or restricted scope for foods that are heat treated. However, continuous product innovation and new product development processes are expected to broaden the scope of application for food and beverages protective cultures market.

Food and Beverage Protective Cultures Market: Regional Outlook

The global food and beverage protective cultures market is segmented into seven key regions, including, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. Geographic region with popularity of processed and packaged foods are expected to generate considerable revenue for food and beverages cultures market. China and North America region which represents substantial consumption of meat and dairy products is expected to create high total incremental opportunity during the forecast period 2017-2027.

Global Food and Beverage Protective Cultures Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the food and beverage protective cultures market include Chr. Hansen A/S, Danisco A/S, Sacco Srl, Prayon S.A., Kerry Inc., DSM N.V. and Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l.