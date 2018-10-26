Explore Wet Ink Coding Machines Market size, analysis, and forecast report by 2028

Wet Ink Coding Machines Market: An Overview

Wet ink coding machines or wet ink coders are used for printing the coding information on the packaging product. Wet ink coding machines are also known as reciprocating coders. These machines are ideal for applications where static information needs to be printed rather than bar codes or graphics. One of the key advantages of wet ink coding machines is the relatively low capital requirement. The wet ink coding machines are used for branding & promotion, traceability, factory automation and color coding among others. Wet ink coding machines are available in a variety of configurations which operate on different target materials, operational speed and cost among others. Manufacturers operating in the global wet ink coding machines are supplying wet ink coding solutions which can be incorporated in all kinds of end-use industries. Wet ink coding machines offer high speed printing as compared to other technologies. Wet ink coding machines can be used for printing and coding on an extensive range of substrate materials.

Wet Ink Coding Machines Market: Dynamics

The increased prominence of marking and coding trend in packaging has brought about a greater need for accurate and efficient coding machines. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of wet ink coding machines market during the forecast period. With the advent of diverse packaging materials other than paper such as plastics of different kinds, choosing the right coding technique and machine has become more challenging. Wet ink coding machines are a simple and economical way of achieving a durable print on the surface of the product. In order to endure the atmospheric changes that occur across the supply chain, the manufacturers are using wet ink coding machines, whose ink stays put and maintains its traceability throughout the lifecycle of the product. Continuous technological advancements and rapid innovation in coding and marking technologies for printing on flexible as well as rigid packaging are creating more opportunities in the global wet ink coding machines market.

The global market for wet ink coding machines is expected to propel with the escalating demand for the advanced precision marking & coding technology required by the manufacturers for coding of their products. However, with the increased penetration of digital technology, low power lasers are now an accessible entity. Laser printing is becoming a more preferred choice for coding and printing applications. They are not only compact but also give more attractive options for product branding. Other technologies such as inkjet, thermal transfer, embossing can be used as an alternative to wet ink coding machines, which might hamper the growth of wet ink coding machines market during the forecast period.

Wet Ink Coding Machines Market: Some of the Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global wet ink coding machines market are as follows- Greydon Inc., Bell-Mark Corporation. Many more local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global wet ink coding machines market during the forecast period.

Wet Ink Coding Machines Market:Regional Outlook

The North America wet ink coding machines market is expected to be at the forefront, during the forecast period. The Western Europe wet ink coding machines market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the next ten years. The Asia Pacific wet ink coding machines market might witness moderate growth.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth market segmentation, Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies of key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on market performance, Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

