Biometric Smart Cards Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Biometric Smart Cards Market: Introduction

Continuous demand for enhanced security and identification systems during payment processes or transactions, authorising access and to identify an individual has led to the increasing adoption of biometric technology. Besides biometric systems, other entry or access systems such as smart cards are also available in the market. Continuous innovations in technology have enabled the integration of smart cards as well as biometric technology to offer biometric smart cards.

Since their inception, high adoption of biometric smart cards is witnessed, especially in developed countries such as the U.S. and the U.K in the BFSI industry vertical. Besides the BFSI industry vertical, biometric smart cards have applications in government as well as military & defence, hospitality, residential, industrial and telecommunication industry verticals, among others. With the progression of technology and the advantages associated with biometric smart cards, the market is expected to gain traction in terms of value during the forecast period.

One of the recent trends witnessed in the global biometric smart cards market is the introduction of contactless biometric smart cards for catering to the increasing demand for the same from the BFSI industry vertical. For instance, in June 2018, Precise Biometrics collaborated with NXP Semiconductor for integrating its Precise BioMatch Card software into NXP’s biometric smart cards.

The biometric smart cards market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years in terms of value. Owing to the increasing demand for technologically advanced electronic products and increasing applications of biometric technology across the globe, the global biometric smart cards market is expected to witness double-digit growth during the forecast period.

Request for Report Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24802

Biometric Smart Cards Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of smart cards is witnessed globally across various sectors, such as banking, government, healthcare and telecommunication, due to the convenience and enhanced end-user experience associated with them. The integration of biometric technology, i.e. the introduction of biometric smart cards, further adds a layer of security for authentication and identification in the aforementioned industry verticals. Thus, the increasing demand for security, complimented by an increase in the adoption of smart cards and continuous innovations in technology, is expected to be the primary driving factor for the global biometric smart cards market. Furthermore, initiatives undertaken by the government for enhancing security and access & identification systems is also expected to boost the adoption of biometric smart cards. The demand for biometric smart cards is also complimented by a global increase in crime and trespassing cases.

Changing consumer spending behaviour owing to increasing disposable income has increased the demand for the implementation of advanced technologies in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, etc. This has created high growth opportunities for the global biometric smart cards market in terms of value. Thus, it is recommended for vendors and service providers of biometric smart cards to invest and expand their business in these countries.

However, lack of resources for the implementation of biometric smart cards, in addition to the lack of awareness about the same in certain developing and underdeveloped countries, is hampering the growth of the global biometric smart cards market.

Request for Report TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24802