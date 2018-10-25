STI Offers a Complete Line of Velocity Sensors

Looking for a company that provides a wide range of standard and custom products for your vibration monitoring needs can be a daunting task. This press release discusses a company that deals in providing their customers a complete line of vibration monitoring systems. All those who are looking for one of the best companies dealing in vibration monitoring systems shall find great value reading this press release as it discusses a company specializing in the manufacturing and supply of vibration monitoring systems and accessories for predictive maintenance.

Visiting their website gives you a detailed view about the company and the wide range of standard products as well as custom products they offer to meet the requirements of their clients. Some of the standard products you can find with the company are velocity sensor, power supplies, rotor kits (demonstration), vibration monitoring systems, transmitters, accelerometer mounting hardware, vibration switches, low cost accelerometers, tachometers for speed/RPM, proximity probe calibration, BNC switch boxes for data collectors/analyzers and much more. Some of the custom products you can find available with the company include machine specific monitoring systems, specialized switch boxes, wireless monitoring systems, customized transmitter/monitoring systems per customer specifications, replacement OEM rack based low cost monitoring systems and much more.

Offering a wide range of products, the company is known for its hot selling products like BNC junction boxes, data collector cables, sensor mounting, accelerometers, transmitters and monitors. Accelerometers is the best-selling category, as it offers a wide range of options like 4-20mA output vibration sensor, compact accelerometers, standard, dual output, integral cable, biaxial/triaxial accelerometers and piezo velocity transducers. For updates about new products available from time to time you can subscribe to the online newsletter option by adding your email address on their website.

About the Company

STI Vibration Monitoring Inc. is one of the most renowned companies and is known as a leader in vibration monitoring and machine protection systems. It is an ISO certified company that was founded in the year 1989 with the name of Sales Technology Inc. and became well known for condition monitoring custom products (CMCP) in 1995. The only aim of the company in creating CMCP was to provide low cost solutions to customers, while also providing flexibility in the competitive market. In 2010 the company changed its name to STI Vibration Monitoring Inc. and created an even better mission. The company primarily specializes in low cost alternatives to rack based monitoring systems, while bringing single channel transmitters, as well as monitors to the market along with velocity sensor tools.

