Recent Research: Dredging Market Global Industry Analysis & Outlook to 2022

Dredging is an important industry with its uses in many spheres. As the population of the world keeps on increasing, particularly in the coastal areas, more amount of coastal land needs to be reclaimed and protected from erosion and floods, giving rise to the need of dredging in the coastal areas. Also, due to the increasing sea levels because of global warming, more and more coastal areas are experiencing floods and to prevent such natural disasters or to mitigate their effects, dredging is required. Moreover, as the volume of global trade increases, more and more goods are shipped through the sea using large vessels or ships. Due to this, port infrastructure needs to be expanded and for this purpose dredging is required to keep the ports working. Also, due to a rising demand of oil and gas, exploration for such energy resources is done in remote areas, requiring construction of ports where dredging is required. Lastly, since global tourism industry is also increasing, beaches are needed to be kept in good condition and for this reason dredging is done in such areas as well.

The global Dredging market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 16,500 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Dredging Market

· As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the trade maintenance application type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 3,150 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The trade maintenance application type segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fifth of the revenue share of the application segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2022 end.

· As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the O&G companies customer type segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 3,330 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The O&G companies customer type segment is estimated to account for nearly one-fourth of the revenue share of the customer type segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022.

· As per the forecast of Future Market Insights, the mining companies customer type segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,030 Mn in 2022. The mining companies customer type segment is expected to lose some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the mining companies customer type segment.

· Future Market Insights forecasts the China dredging market to grow from nearly US$ 3,320 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 3,800 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for Dredging, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V, Jan De Nul N.V., China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd., DEME Group, National Marine Dredging Co., Weeks Marine, Inc., and Van Oord NV.