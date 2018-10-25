Present Scenario and Growth Prospects of Global Web scale IT Market Over The Period 2018 – 2022

Market Highlights:

Web Scale IT explains the use of IT solutions and services which help the cloud service provider firms such as Netflix, Google, Amazon and others, to enable the delivery of cloud services with agile and scalable web infrastructure. Web Scale IT enables the providers to keep updated with the rapid advancements such as cloud-based technologies, virtualization and others. This infrastructure helps the enterprise to operate with cost-efficiency.

The Web Scale IT market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to adoption of cloud-based technologies such as internet of things, big data analytics and machine learning. The key factors that drives the growth of this market is the increasing agility and scalability for managing huge volume database of the enterprises and also internet and cloud-based services adopted by various industries such as Healthcare, Energy & Utility and others for the routine operations which makes equipment data centrally available and accessible.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1990

Major Key Players

Nutanix Inc.(U.S.),

VMware Inc.(U.S.),

Amazon Web Services, Inc.(U.S.),

Google, Inc.(U.S.),

Rackspace Inc. (U.S.),

Scale computing Inc.(U.S.),

SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.),

Nexenta Systems, Inc.(U.S.),

Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation(U.S.),

Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise(U.S.), CloudBees, Inc.(U.S.), Netflix, Inc. (U.S.), CloudSigma Holding AG (Switzerland), and Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) among others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Web scale IT Market has been valued at USD~640 Million by the end of forecast period with an estimated CAGR of ~17% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Industry News

23 April 2018, Mauritius Union Group moves to We-Scale Infrastructure with Nutnix.

The Mauritius Union Group, a Mauritius based financial service company has moved to Web Scale Infrastructure replacing its core IT Infrastructure. The company deployed Cloud OS software from Nutnix Enterprise which enabled the company improve their performance and reduce management complexity due to highly virtualized environment and decreased bandwidth pressure.

12 January 2018, Barracuda attains Security Competencies from Amazon Web Services.

Barracuda Networks, a service provider of cloud enabled security and data protection announced that its product Barracuda NextGen Firewall has achieved Security Competency status from Amazon Web Services which provides additional security control to the applications.

Segmentation:

Segmentation by Solution: Healing Software, Automation, Analytics, SDDC and Others

Segmentation by Services: Consulting & IT, Maintenance & Repair, Integration and Others.

Segmentation by Providers: Marketplace Builder, Social Networks, Internet SERVICEPROVIDERS, Content Providers, and others

Segmentation by End-User: Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, BFSI, Logistics, and others

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Web Scale IT market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market due to early adoption of cloud based services and high share of investments on research and developments of these technologies from well-established economies in the region such as U.S., Canada and Mexico. Majority of players providing operational analytics solutions are from U.S. regions contributing the growth of Web Scale IT markets in the regions of North America.

Furthermore, Asia Pasic Region is expected to grow significantly due to increasing adoption of cloud based services in countries like China, India and Japan and also rapid digitization and industrialization in these regions help Asia Pacific region to grow at highest CAGR in Web Scale IT market.

Browse a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-scale-it-market-1990

Intended Audience