Poultry Feed Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Poultry Feed Market: By type (Broilers, Turkeys, Layers, and Others), By additives (Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Feed Enzymes, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Feed Acidifiers, and Others) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA)): Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023

Market Dynamics: Global Poultry Feed Market

Poultry feed refers to the food for poultry farm, that includes ducks, chickens geese and other domestic birds. Healthy growth of the poultry requires the sufficient essential nutrients in right amount and proportion required. Global feed market is projected to grow at significant rates owing to the factors such as rise in demand for the meat coupled with the widespread of poultry diseases. In addition, rise in demand for the healthy protein diet has led to increase in demand for the poultry products. Furthermore, growth in the poultry business in developed and developing countries of the world projected to boost the poultry feed market share over the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of the new poultry feeds and feed additives for improving the health and provide efficient nutrients for the poultry are expected to boost the market share furthermore. However, growth in cost of raw materials, lack of awareness in poultry farmers about the new products and high maintenance costs are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Scope: Global Poultry Feed Market

Global Poultry Feed Market is segmented based on type, additives and by region

By type, global poultry feed market is segmented into

• Broilers

• Turkeys

• Layers

• Others

By additives, global poultry market is segmented into

• Antibiotics

• Antioxidants

• Feed Enzymes

• Vitamins

• Amino Acids

• Feed Acidifiers

• Others

By region, global poultry feed market is segmented into

• North America

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis: Global Poultry Feed Market

Geographically, poultry feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. Asia Pacific poultry feed market is projected to have fastest growth rates owing to the factors such as high demand for the poultry products than the other meats such as pork and beef especially in countries such as India and China. North America poultry market is expected to grow at significant rates owing to the rise in demand for the poultry meat consumption and presence of the key market players that actively participating in R&D and new product launches. Europe poultry feed market projected to have notable market share in global poultry market. Share is attributed to the increase in demand for the animal proteins especially for eggs and poultry meat, urbanization and increase in population that has increased the demand for the meat.

Competition Assessment: Global Poultry Feed Market

Some of the players in global poultry feed market includes

• Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• Novus International Inc. (U.S)

• Alltech Inc. (U.S)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Charoen Popkhand Foods (Thailand)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S)

• Cargill Inc. (U.S)

• Associated British Food Plc (U.K)

• Adisseo (China)

• Novozymes (Novo Holdings A/S) (Denmark)

Notable Market Developments: Global Poultry Feed Market

• In January 2016, Adisseo and Novozymes has launched, Alterion probiotic for the poultry industry in U.S market in some of the countries in the Middle East and South East Asia.

