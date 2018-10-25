Outdoor LED Displays Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Growing demand for Outdoor LED Displays market in outdoor advertisement and broadcasting live events has led to increasing demand for outdoor LED displays market. Factors such as enhanced features of LED displays, rising number of sports events, live concerts and corporate exhibitions across the globe, are increasing the uptake of outdoor LED displays in industries such as advertising and sports. Moreover, the companies in this market have started providing end-to-end solutions to their customers, i.e. from manufacturing the displays to installing them on site and offering after-sales services.

Enhanced features of Outdoor LED Displays market include long life, energy efficiency, environment friendliness and low operational cost. These features encourage advertisers to use LED displays for outdoor purposes. Technological innovation has enabled the manufacturers in this market to develop interactive LED displays and 3D displays for outdoor purposes. This is expected to serve as a potential opportunity for several players to enter into the market. However, the initial price of such LED displays for the customers is very high, which acts as a restraint for the growth of this market. The impact of this restraint is expected to reduce over the forecast period due to reduction in the prices of LED displays.

In 2013, the LED billboards segment led the total market in terms of revenue share, followed by the market for perimeter LED boards. The dominance of LED billboards is attributed to the rising number of advertising campaigns from various corporate brands across the globe. The use of perimeter LED boards is growing due to increasing number of sports stadiums in various geographies. Further, on the basis of LED mounting technology, the market is currently dominated by individually mounted outdoor LED displays. However, over the coming years, surface mounted display technology is expected to compete strongly with the individually mounted displays segment in terms of market share.

The full color Outdoor LED Displays market displays segment dominated the market amongst the various types of color displays in 2013 and is expected to continue to lead throughout the forecast period. Full color outdoor LED displays possess the ability to display high quality images, animations and videos. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing full color outdoor LED displays using surface mounted LED display technology. These displays are widely used in advertising brands from various industries such as automobile, FMCG, food and beverages, textile, and sports and entertainment. The use of other color display types, such as monochrome and tri-color Outdoor LED Displays market, is expected to grow in applications such as digital signage and scoreboards.

In 2013, Europe was the largest market in terms of revenue followed by North America. However, the Asia-Pacific market for Outdoor LED Displays market is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period. This is due to the rising number of sports activities and infrastructural development in emerging economies such as China and India. Additionally, developing countries in Rest of the World (RoW) such as Brazil and Argentina are expected to witness rise in demand for monochrome and tri-color outdoor LED displays from the advertising industry. This is due to the fact that these displays are cheaper than full color LED displays that makes them more affordable in price-sensitive emerging markets.

The global market for outdoor LED displays is highly competitive in nature with leading players such as Daktronics, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, LG Electronics, Electronics Display Inc., Barco N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd., Lighthouse Technologies Ltd., and Data Display Co. Ltd. among others dominating the market.