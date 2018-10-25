Next Generation Memory Technologies Market Lucrative Opportunites across Globe in Various Industry

​Next generation memory technologies include emerging memory solutions that have been introduced in the market in the recent past or are expected to be launched during the period 2013 to 2019. These memories compete with older memories such as flash, DRAM and SRAM on the basis of speed, scalability and cost. Next generation memory technologies are evolving, with several players exhibiting significant interest in various product categories. Traditional memories have come a long way; however, there is room for improvement. The industry is always looking for ways to decrease power consumption, increase density and develop different architectures. This has led to exploration of newer memory solutions. The next generation memory technologies market has gained significant momentum in recent years due to growing demand for faster, highly scalable and cost-effective memory solutions. Current memory solutions such as flash and DRAM are soon expected to hit scalability limits.

This has resulted in significant product development activities in the memory solutions market. There is an increasing need for a universal memory solution that can cater to varied application areas with the same effectiveness. To date, the market for Next Generation Memory Technologies Market has been considerably smaller as compared to DRAM and Flash. Newer memories still lag behind in terms of scalability and density of NAND; however, the chip density of these memories is expected to improve significantly in the next few years. This would fuel its adoption in several newer applications. Product pricing would be a critical factor while competing with older memories such as DRAM and flash.

The study titled “Next Generation Memory Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 – 2019” strategically focuses on emerging volatile and non-volatile memory products, providing market insight and data about the size and growth for each segment. The report includes a detailed analysis of the prevalent market situation, company profiles and industry trends for emerging memories. The study has been conducted with the objective of providing a thorough coverage of the underlying technological and economic issues driving the emerging memory technologies business. The report provides market data and forecast for next generation memory technology products with an in-depth analysis of the global market, which has been further segmented based on product types, interface types, applications and major geographies, for the period from 2013 to 2019. The segmentation has been done to provide strategic insight for each category, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to gain considerable business intelligence.

The total global market for next generation memory technologies stood at USD 207.8 million in 2012 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 46.1% during the period 2013 to 2019. Emerging memory solutions are experiencing growth in demand due to their potential for better speed and higher scalability.

The market has witnessed significant uptake for Next Generation Memory Technologies Market as compared to volatile memory solutions. This is due to an inherent benefit offered by non-volatile memories: retention of data without the need of power. Among all non-volatile emerging memory solutions, FeRAM (ferroelectric RAM), MRAM (magneto-resistive RAM) and PCM (phase change memory) had significant market shares in 2012. Other emerging memory technologies include ReRAM (resistive RAM) and CBRAM (conductive bridging RAM). With increase in adoption of MRAM and PCM memory, cache memory and enterprise storage is anticipated to be the largest market segment by application for next generation memory technologies. Use of emerging memories is expected to improve the input/output (I/O) performance of the enterprise storage systems.

Major interface technologies being deployed across the memory market include double data rate (DDR) interface, SATA (Serial ATA), SAS (serial attached small computer system interface), PCIe (peripheral component interconnect express) and I2C (inter integrated circuit). DDR interface includes DDR 1/2/3/4 and LPDDR. DDR interfaces find application in storage, especially SSDs (solid-state drives). DDR was the dominant interface technology being deployed with next generation memory technologies and held 47.6% share in 2012. North America was the largest market in 2012, followed by Europe. Rise in demand for memory technologies offering lower cost per bit and demand for faster mobile memory chips are important trends in the North American region. Europe experienced growth in next generation memory technologies due to increasing volatility in the market and decline in average selling prices for existing memories. This has led to a rise in interest in more sustainable memory options. Growth in the Asia Pacific region is led by demand from Japan, China and South Korea.