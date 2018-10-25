Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Overview by Latest Key Trends, Opportunities, Geography and Applications to 2025

25th October, 2018- Hydrocarbon Solvents Market is segmented on the basis of source as Bio-Green Based Source, Conventional Source and others. The substances that are obtained from petroleum feed stocks are known as hydrocarbon solvents. As far as their formation is concerned, they are generated in the form of volatile portions in a crude oil factory. There are a wide variety of hydrocarbon solvents and they mainly differ on the basis of their distinct hydrocarbon groups as well as carbon chain length divisions. Their groups can be classified as branched, linear, or cyclic alkanes and aromatics.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Hydrocarbon Solvents in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Hydrocarbon Solvents market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ExxonMobil Chemical

Shell Chemicals

CNPC

SINOPEC

Chevron Phillip

BASF SE

Dow Oxygenated Solvents

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aliphatic Type

Aromatic Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The key factors that are responsible for raising the share of the Hydrocarbon Solvents Market include rising environmental concerns towards greener alternatives, increased awareness among the masses, robust growth in population, augmenting demand from various sectors especially construction and automotive industries, mounting applications, change in the lifestyle, rise in the standard of living, and rise in the disposable income of the population. Other factors that are also contributing in the market growth include augmented infrastructural expenditure in developing nations, mounting environmental concerns along with rising legislations and amplified demand for paints & coatings.

The only factors that are hampering the market growth may consist of rising concerns over the fatal aspect of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), implementation of strict norms by the government authorities, rising demands for eco-friendly products and presence of cut-throat competition among the players. Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, it has been anticipated that the Hydrocarbon Solvents Market will register a healthy CAGR in the upcoming years.

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market is segmented on the basis of type as Aromatic type and Aliphatic type. The Aromatic type can be further segmented as Ethyl benzene, Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, and others. The Aliphatic type can also be further segmented as Paraffinic Solvents, Varnish & Paints, Mineral Spirits, Solvent 140, and Others. Hydrocarbon Solvents Market is segmented on the basis of end user as Construction, Automotive, and others. Hydrocarbon Solvents Market is segmented on the basis of application as Metal Cleaning, Rubber & Polymer, Agricultural Chemicals, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Adhesives, and Printing Inks.

Major Table Of Contents:

