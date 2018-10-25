Dyspepsia Market Explosive Growth Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Dyspepsia is a clinical condition in which the digestive capacity of the body is impaired causing various symptoms such as bloating, belching, nausea, and burning sensation in the chest. The two types of dyspepsia are: functional and undifferentiated. Functional dyspepsia occurs without any strong evidence of disease and is likely to affect approximately 15% of the general population in the U.S. and Europe. Undifferentiated dyspepsia can be caused due to peptic ulcer disease of stomach or duodenum. It may also be caused due to gastritis and gastro esophageal reflux disorder (GERD). The symptoms of dyspepsia are more common after 55 years of age.

The global dyspepsia market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into organic and functional. Organic causes of dyspepsia are esophageal cancer, pancreatic disorders, peptic ulcers, other infectious diseases, intolerance to drugs and foods, etc.

Indefinite organic cause can be determined in around 70% of the patients suffering from dyspepsia and this condition is termed as non-ulcer or functional dyspepsia. Diagnosis of this condition can be confirmed with the presence of epigastralgia for a period of more than six months. Majority of the patients who have dyspepsia suffer from functional dyspepsia and these patients have normal gut lining without any inflammation. This condition is common and can appear for no apparent reason. Some of the theories that have been proposed to be the most probable causes of this condition are delayed emptying of the stomach (stomach disorder) contents into duodenum, high acid sensitivity of the tissues lining duodenum and stomach, and infection with Helicobacter pylori bacterium can result in this condition as this bacterium can be detected in patients with non-ulcer dyspepsia

This disease may worsen and lead to severe symptoms such as upper abdominal pain, bloating sensation, unintentional weight loss, fullness, and occasionally palpitations. It may sometimes mask the symptoms of angina pain. Other conditions such as gastric malignancy, medication related ulceration, and other causes are ruled out prior to the treatment of dyspepsia.

The treatment options for dyspepsia include changes in dietary habits such as eating bland food, avoidance of spicy and oily food is advised by physicians. Food products such as chocolates, mint, and alcohol may worsen dyspepsia.

Medical drugs effective in the treatment of this disease include antacids such as Alka-Seltzer, Rolaids, Riopan, Maalox, and Mylanta. These are over-the-counter medicines and do not require prescriptions. Other drugs apart from antacids are H-2 receptors such as Tagament, Zantac, Axid, and Pepcid. Proton pump inhibitors are also administered for treatment of GERD and comprises brand drugs such as Nexium, Cipher, Prevacid, Protonix, Prilosec, and Zegerid. In cases of no identifiable cause, antidepressants have helped in reducing dyspeptic conditions such as nausea, headache, constipation, and night sweats.

In terms of end-user, the global dyspepsia market can be segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, and others. Geographically, the global dyspepsia market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market, due to technological advancements, favorable reimbursement, and acceptance of minimally invasive techniques by the population.

Major pharmaceutical players such as Pfizer, GSK, Novartis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sanofi, Merck, and other generic players have strong presence in this market.

