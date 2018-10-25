Diode Laser Market Trends and Outlook 2018

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Diode Laser Market: By Type of Lasers (Double Hetero structure, Quantum Well, Quantum Cascade, Distributed Feedback, Separate Confinement Hetero Structure, VCSEL(Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), VECSEL(Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), External Cavity Diode, Wave Length Beam Combined Lasers) By Emission Spectrum (Infrared, Red, Blue, Blue Violet, Green & Others) Doping Material (InGaN, GaN, AlGaInP, GaAlAs, Others); By Industry; By Geography -(2012-2018)”, the market is driven by the emergence of new market opportunities, reduction in product ASPs, and innovative and power efficient product launches from companies.

Americas held the largest market share in the Diode Laser Market

The American region holds the largest market share and growth in the Diode Laser Market and is anticipated to reach $645.60 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 2.49%. However, APAC witnesses highest growth during the forecast period and is expected to reach $697.30 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.63%. Diode Laser Market is mainly driven by the demand for infrared diode lasers, which is on the rise due their low cost, and low power requirement, and this is driving different types of vendors to move into the market. The key industry verticals include Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automotive, Healthcare, and Defense.

Selected Value Chain Analysis done in the Diode Laser Market report

• The value chain of a laser diode module consists of the following primary activities:

▪ Purchase of Semiconductor materials and insulation material for temperature control components from Suppliers.

▪ Purchase/Manufacture of Cavity Mirrors.

▪ Assembly of semiconductor and/or mirrors into Laser Light generating system.

▪ Addition of temperature controlling components to the assembled structure.

▪ Mounting the aggregated structure onto a suitable mount as per the requirements of the user.

▪ Assembling the laser diode with auxiliary components to form a diode laser module.

▪ Shipping costs to the distributor/consumer.

▪ Customer Service (including product recalls, if any).

▪ Marketing and Advertisement.

• Of these primary activities, majority of the value is added in the procurement of materials from suppliers as the market for semiconductors is concentrated largely in South Korea, and the majority of the Copper material required for Heat Sink purposes is shipped from Russia and Chile.

• The step which adds to the next largest value for Diode Laser market is the assembly of semiconductor materials into a Laser Light generating system. In this step, the value added differs from manufacturer to manufacturer as there are two major methods for this assembly: Soldering or Mechanical Clamping. Mechanical Clamping tends to be preferred by the industry but each method caters to different applications and commands its own niche.

• All the remaining operation steps are quite standard for the industry and thus, differ for each manufacturer depending on the markets and applications served by the product of that manufacturer.

• After the completion of manufacturing and operations steps, the differentiating factor between various competitors is the value added during Customer Service and Marketing and Advertising steps. This is where majority of the companies tend to add a lot of value to their products because according to age old marketing laws, ‘a happy customer is a repeat customer’.

• Apart from these primary activities, a lot of other secondary activities also add indirect value to the Laser diode product. These activities include:

▪ Accounting and Finance

▪ Systems Support

▪ Legal

▪ Environmental

▪ Safety Equipment and Services

▪ Human Resources

▪ Research and Development

• Here again, the value added to the product differs from company to company depending on the budget allocated to each of the services. However, industry analysis suggests that all the major players in the market prefer to push forward significantly in the area of Research and Development so as to stay ahead of the competition.

• The final step of the value chain analysis of laser diode modules includes the profit margins of the various companies manufacturing and selling laser diodes as it is not the same for any two businesses.

Excerpts on Diode Laser Market Growth Factors

• It has been stated by Kiyomi Monro, CEO, Bio photonic Solutions, that photons are the new ‘fuel’ of the 21st century. This is because of proven effectiveness of photonics in improving efficiency in the field of material processing, increased use in medical science and lighting a communications infrastructure that’s already leading to a transformative virtualization of our society.

• Doping material is one prime segmentation in which InGaN is anticipated to reach $4.2 billion by 2019 at a CAGR of 4.76%.

• HPDDLs are physically compact and lightweight, compared to most other industrial lasers, therefore making their integration cost very low.

• The global diode laser market has been highly volatile since the past decade with flat growth, revenue dips and growths seen by the industry players.

• The growth prospects of new and emerging product segments like high-powered direct diode lasers, green diode lasers and others will be the significant growth drivers for this market.

• Other factors such as emergence of new market opportunities, reduction in product ASPs, innovative and power efficient product launches from companies gave the needed impetus to the diode laser market.

• The high growth rate of smartphones will also contribute to the thermoplastic welding industry and hence, indirectly to the diode lasers market.

• The industry is highly resilient as the products manufactured by more than 50 players across the world are used in industry verticals like telecommunications and medical.

• Applications for these diodes are in biotechnology, outdoor laser shows, line and dot lasers, embedded pico projectors and spectrometers. High beam quality, efficiency, product lifetime and temperature range are the advantages of these laser types.

• Traditional diode lasers had limited to no role in these application areas, but the current line of green diode lasers are estimated to grow at a phenomenal rate and contribute significantly to the global diode laser market in the next five years.

• Field of application of the diode lasers is extensive and still growing. The customers, who are essentially the manufacturers of the end user products in these various fields, are large in number.

Key players of Diode Laser Market:

• OSRAM is the top company followed by Coherent and Newport. Osram is all set to develop Laser light source for the BMW i8 series. BMW i8 series is the first vehicle in the world with laser light.

• Other key players in Diode Laser Market include: Oclaro Inc, Osram opto semiconductor Gmbh, Nichia Corporation, TRUMPF, Dilas, Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited, CVI Melles Griot, Cymer, Inc., GSI Group, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Rofin-Sinar Technologies, Inc., and Trumpf Gmbh

Diode Laser Market Report is segmented as indicated below

• Diode Laser Market By Type:

1. Double Hetero Structure Lasers

2. Quantum Well Lasers

3. Quantum Cascade Lasers

4. Distributed Feedback Lasers

5. Separate Confinement Hetero Structure (SCH) Lasers

6. VCSEL

7. VECSEL

• Diode Laser Market By Doping Material

1. InGaN

2. GaN

3. AlGaInP

4. GaAIAs

5. InGaAs

6. InGaAsP

7. GaInAsSb

8. Others

• Diode Laser Market By Industry Verticals

• Diode Laser Market By Industry

1. Industrial

2. Consumer Electronics

3. Medical

4. Automotive

5. Healthcare

6. Defense

• Diode Laser Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

• Diode Laser Market by Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

1. Jenoptik AG

2. JDSU Uniphase Corporation

3. Furukawa Electric Company Limited

4. Rofin Sinar Technologies Inc.

5. IPG Photonics Corporation

6. Sony Corporation

7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8. ROHM Company Limited

9. Sharp Corporation

10. Panasonic Corporation

11. Toshiba Corporation

12. Company 12

13. Company 13

14. Company 14

15. Company 15+

