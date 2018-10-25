A new report by Future Market Insights presents interesting insights into the global conventional motorcycles and scooters market and traces the growth of the market over a 10 year forecast period 2017 – 2027. The report titled ‘Conventional Motorcycles and Scooters Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027’ is a comprehensive take on the global conventional motorcycles and scooters market with detailed forecasts based on market taxonomy being an essential component of the research.

Product Type – Standard Motorcycles Popular in the Conventional Motorcycles Market

Standard motorcycles are very popular and are expected to gain a massive 390 BPS by the end of the forecast period. This can largely be attributed to their affordability, making them sought after by lower-middle class and middle-class customers. Standard motorcycles are almost half the global conventional motorcycles market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.

Product Type – Standard Scooters Dominate the Conventional Scooters Market

Standard scooters are easy to handle and convenient to ride, spurring their popularity with youngsters, women, and senior citizens. The volume of standard scooters is poised to exceed 26 million units by the end of 2027. An incremental dollar opportunity of approx. US$ 16 Bn exists in the standard scooters market for the decadal study.

Engine Capacity – Minimum Capacity Motorcycles Have Maximum Volume

The motorcycles with a cubic capacity of less than 150 CC have a market share of more than 3/4th the conventional motorcycles market and are predicted to retain this commanding position. These motorcycles offer their riders the best of both worlds by being able to strike the right balance between performance and fuel efficiency.

Engine Capacity – Up to 150 CC Scooters Largest Conventional Scooters Market Segment

Scooters with a cubic capacity of less than 150 CC are the focus area for key stakeholders in the conventional scooters market as they are able to eke out the maximum fuel efficiency for every drop of fuel. The less than 150 CC scooter segment is on track to record a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017-2027.

Region – APEJ Motorcycles Market Races Ahead in the Conventional Motorcycles Market

The fast-growing, dynamic economies of China, India, and Indonesia have millions newly entering the middle class and seeking out a means of personal mobility. These customers naturally gravitate towards motorcycles leading to this region being the most important by a considerable margin in the conventional motorcycles market. With unit sales approaching 43 million units by 2027, it is not surprising to see why.

Region – APEJ Scooters Market Largest in Conventional Scooters Market

The APEJ scooter market is larger than all other regions combined in the conventional scooters market and it is imperative that companies have a foothold in this crucial region. The highest growth is projected to be in the APEJ region causing its market share to rise from 87% to 89% by the end of the forecast period. All other regions should only grow by a single percentage point or lesser.

Conventional Motorcycles and Scooters Market: Competition Dashboard

Future Market Insights has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in the conventional motorcycles and scooters market. These include Yamaha Motors Co., Piaggio, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors, Harley-Davidson, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Lifan Industry, Ducati Motor Holding, KTM, Triumph Motorcycles, Kwang Yang Motor Co., Syarikat Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn. Bhd., Sanyang Motor Co., Walton Group, QianJiang Group Co., Luoyang Northern Ek Chor Motorcycle Co., and Chongqing YinXiang Motorcycle.

Important Insights on theConventional Motorcycles and Scooters Market

The bulk of the activity is seen in the APEJ region as a massive middle class is gravitating towards conventional motorcycles and conventional scooters because of their convenience and cost-effectiveness over four-wheelers. Large players are entering into tie-ups with local distributors and vendors to cater to the demand from far-flung areas, thereby expanding their potential customer base.