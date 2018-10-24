How to pick a home blood pressure monitor

If you complain of high or low blood pressure, it is advisable to purchase an electronic blood pressure monitoring device for home use. It is a little investment butgoes a long way for your wellbeing.

There are many options available in the market, lets discuss them here :

Arm Monitors

In these, we place a cuff around the arm and inflate it either manually or with the press of a button on the device. The BP and heart beat measures appear on a small screen, some machines even let you print the reports while a few others save them on the device itself for your future reference.

Wrist Monitors

In these, the monitor is tied on to the wrist just like a watch. The patient’s arm must be at the heart level for accurate reports. These are a good option for those whose arm hurts or those who have arms too wide for the cuff of the arm BP monitors to fit it.

Smartphone Apps

Some apps are claiming to offer accurate BP measurements but none of them have proved it so far. We must wait for more research and technology advancements before our smartphone doubles up as our BP monitor as well.

There are 4 major factors that will help you decide which home monitor to buy for your personal use:

1. Fitting – make sure the cuff of the arm based Blood Pressure monitor fits you well. Ill-fitting device will generate vague data and may misguide the doctor thus adversely affecting your health.

2. Price is to Value Trade-off – There are many variants available in the market but you must pay for only the value that you need. It is not necessary that a costlier BP machine will give you more accurate results.

3. Features – There are variant features available in the BP monitors of different brands. Some offer a multi-user device, some have memory and store past results while the others have a larger display. You must buy according to your requirements.

4. Ease of use – With variety of features some devices may have complex functions and may not be user friendly. We suggest you try before you buy to understand all device features and be sure of its quality.

We strongly recommend AccuraPulse’s BP and heart beat monitoring device, it is fully automatic wrist cuff BP monitor that supports upto 2 users, has an LCD display and also stores past user reports for comparison and doctor analysis. For best price deal, shop now from Amazon