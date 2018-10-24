Global Unified Threat Management Market to reach a market size of $5.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Unified Threat Management Market (2016-2022), the market is expected to attain a market size of $5.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.
Global Unified Threat Management Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Million)
Global Unified Threat Management Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Million)
The UTM market space is getting increasingly competitive with a diverse mix of small and large vendors. Although most of the UTM appliances available in the market perform multiple security functions, organizations are yet to fully leverage on all the potential benefits of the solution. On the other hand, the service provides also have to propose products based on the organization’s requirement. For example the features such as built-in secure wireless LAN support is not highly regarded in large enterprises as compared to small and mid-sized businesses. Therefore, a mix and match of solutions such as email security, web application firewalls, or data loss prevention are to be integrated into the present package to bring in differentiation within unified platforms.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-unified-threat-management-market/
In 2015, Appliances segment dominated the Global Unified Threat Management market by solution type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 2,067.9 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Hardware dominated the Global Unified Threat Management Appliances Market by Type. The segment and is expected to reach USD 1,925.8 million by 2022. However, Virtual Segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Large Enterprises dominated the Global Unified Threat Management Market by Organization Size.
BFSI segment dominated the Global Unified Threat Management market by industry. The segment has generated revenue of USD 526.6 million in 2015. However, manufacturing segment would witness highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022).
Global Unified Threat Management Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
Global Unified Threat Management Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)
The North America region contributed the largest revenue share to the market worldwide due to early adoption of technology, followed by Europe region. The Asia-Pacific region is seeking promising potential and would grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2016-2022. In North America, US dominated the North America Unified Threat Management Market. The Country has registered revenue of USD 942.6 million in 2015. The Canada market is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
Global Unified Threat Management Market Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)
Global Unified Threat Management Market Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Unified Threat Management market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HP Enterprise Company, Fortinet Inc., Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.), Sophos Plc. and Barracuda Networks, Inc.
Segmentation
Global Unified Threat Management Market By Solution Type
Appliance
Hardware
Software
Virtual
Services
Support And Maintenance
Managed Services
Global Unified Threat Management Market By Organization Size Type
Small offices & Home Offices
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Global Unified Threat Management Market By Vertical
BFSI
Government & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Telecommunication & IT
Education
Others
Global Unified Threat Management Market By Geography
North America Unified Threat Management Market
U.S Unified Threat Management Market
Canada Unified Threat Management Market
Mexico Unified Threat Management Market
Rest of North America Unified Threat Management Market
Europe Unified Threat Management Market
Germany Unified Threat Management Market
U.K Unified Threat Management Market
France Unified Threat Management Market
Russia Unified Threat Management Market
Spain Unified Threat Management Market
Italy Unified Threat Management Market
Rest of Europe Unified Threat Management Market
Asia-Pacific Unified Threat Management Market
China Unified Threat Management Market
Japan Unified Threat Management Market
India Unified Threat Management Market
South Korea Unified Threat Management Market
Singapore Unified Threat Management Market
Malaysia Unified Threat Management Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Unified Threat Management Market
LAMEA Unified Threat Management Market
Brazil Unified Threat Management Market
Argentina Unified Threat Management Market
UAE Unified Threat Management Market
Saudi Arabia Unified Threat Management Market
South Africa Unified Threat Management Market
Nigeria Unified Threat Management Market
Rest of LAMEA Unified Threat Management Market
Companies Profiled
Check Point Software Technologies
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
HP Enterprise Company
Fortinet Inc.
Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.)
Sophos Plc.
Barracuda Networks, Inc.
Related Reports:
North America Unified Threat Management Market
Europe Unified Threat Management Market
Asia Pacific Unified Threat Management Market
LAMEA Unified Threat Management Market