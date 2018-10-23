In-car Wireless Charging Market boosting the growth through 2026

In-car wireless charging is used to charge the various devices in the vehicle without using any connectors and wires. Various technologies are employed to transfer power from the wireless charging system to the device. Wireless charging functions as coil energized with fluctuating electromagnetic field that creates a power in a secondary coil.

In-car wireless charging is presently a trending topic, as smartphone device manufacturers slowly integrate the technology into devices. Extensive adoption of in-car wireless charging brings ease to global wireless connectivity.

In terms of technology, the market can be classified into inductive power transfer, conductive charging, magnetic resonance charging, and others. Inductive power transfer technology consists of a receiver coil and a transmitter coil. Magnetically coupled inductors are formed by coils. An alternating current (AC) in the transmitter coil produces a magnetic field, which produces a voltage in receiver coil. Conductive charging uses conductive power transfer, which eliminates the need for a wire between the charging device and the charger. Magnetic resonance technology is quite risky, as it causes damage to products with radio-frequency identification.

In terms of device, the in-car wireless charging market can be segregated into smartphones and other devices. Smartphones are utilized in general application in vehicles.

The automotive industry is witnessing the expansion of the electric vehicle market, and they are changing the market scenario by its major implementation of the automotive industry. Based on electric vehicle, the in-car wireless charging market can be split into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.