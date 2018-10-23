BCD Power IC Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018

BIPOLAR-CMOS-DMOS or BCD is a crucial technology for the power ICs. BCD is a family of the silicon procedures, each of them cartels the powers of three diverse process technologies onto one single chip: Bipolar for the precise analog function, CMOS for the digital design and DMOS for the power and the high-voltage features. The growth of the BCD Power IC Market is highly reliant on the growth of the automotive and consumer electronics industry.

Growth in the smart home and smart grid technology is acting as a major growth driver for the BCD Power IC Market. Therefore, wider adoption and continuous improvement of BCD IC for various products and applications in the field of analog data acquisition, power management and power actuators is leading towards the higher adoption of BCD power IC. In addition, features like integration of BCD on the SOI addresses specific types of high value application like in automotive safety, electro medical and audio among others is also anticipated to increase the demand of the BCD power IC in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the BCD Power IC Market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the BCD Power IC Market has been segmented on the basis of end use industry and geography. Based on the end use industry the BCD Power IC Market has been segmented into five categories those are consumer electronics, automotive, ICT, manufacturing and others. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

By end use industry, the ICT industry is expected to capture largest market share in the forecast period. Rising demand for the smartphones along with the improved scope of function is driving the market for this segment. Deployment of the next generation LTE wireless network module is also estimated to drive the growth for this particular segment. Geographically, the global BCD Power IC Market is mainly driven by the APAC region. Concentration of original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer is expected to drive the market for this region.