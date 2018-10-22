Vaping The Safer Alternative Helps Smokers To Quit

Vape Monkey Dubai

U.A.E

22nd October 2018

“Vaping helps smokers to quit, although they may not want to, research has found”

A recent study indicated that smokers may be able to quit their hardened smoking habits when they switch to vaping, and be smoke-free on the long-term. This is true for smokers who never believed that they could give up smoking, however, vaping becomes an enjoyable past-time for them that quitting altogether is not a challenge as they initially believed.

Vaping is considerably less harmful than cigarettes. For instance it is 90% less harmful than tobacco smoke and are now becoming more popular than the traditional form of smoking. Many electric smokers talk about vaping as a no-pressure zone. They approach vaping not as a form of abstinence to cigarettes which make it easier for them to give up the habit.

Thus, vaping has become a long-term substitute for smokers with no added pressure. It is good to remember that vaping is not responsible for major harm caused by smoking. It has become a potential aid to help smokers to quit, particularly smokers who were not planning to quit smoking.

Vape Monkey Dubai presents a selection of the best vaping products on the market. The products come tried and tested. They are all about ensuring that people have a great vaping experience. With the quickest delivery and outstanding service, Vape Money Dubai introduces a variety of flavours to suit the taste and preference of individuals. Flavours are available at their online store which can be shipped to many locations.

The Director of Vape Monkey Dubai states, “As you know smoking is harmful not only to you but to everyone around you. Passive smokers themselves have a higher chance of getting respiratory disease. Vaping is a safe alternative and will not cause the same harm as would cigarettes”.

He further states that, “We love vaping ourselves and will serve our customers with the best products on the market. Vaping over smoking is also better for your health and finances. Our wide array of products will truly customise your vaping experience”.

About Us

