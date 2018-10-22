The Boulevard Salon is the go-to hair salon for quality haircut and at a great price

“Discover new ways to transform your routine, elevate your style and renew your sense of self”

The Boulevard salon features a contemporary atmosphere and a warm and friendly staff that is sure to make your visit a pleasant and memorable experience. The talented stylists at LV Hair Salon have the experience and training to give you the hair of your dreams. With a consultation, their stylist will recommend the best type of hair color that will help you achieve your desired and most natural look.

Situated in the buzzing metropolis Las Vegas, Boulevard salon is known for delivering impeccable service and absolutely gorgeous hairstyles that complement each individual customer’s features and style. They provide premium quality hair products as well as employ the best hands and stylists in the industry.

Everyone knows that Boulevard salons don’t compromise, whether you visit for a haircut, hair color, Keratin treatment, Brazilian blowout, or special event makeup and styling- they’ve got your beauty needs covered, whether you’re looking for a brand new ‘do or sprucing up your signature style, their stylists will deliver.

The Boulevard salon is all about making women and men feel beautiful/ handsome and confident about their looks. They deliver a unique experience for men by means of high quality services in an unparalleled atmosphere. If you are personally looking for a new place to get a great haircut in Las vegas/Henderson or a place to treat your special man to one of their extraordinary services, then The Boulevard salon is the place for you. The Elite, celebrities, executives, professionals, students and children all testify to the immaculate and unrivaled touch of The Boulevard salon. They have everything you need to enjoy a comprehensive ‘day at the salon.’

About The Boulevard salon

The Boulevard salon offers a full range of services which includes a haircut, hair color, Keratin treatment, Brazilian blowout, or special event makeup and styling, whether you’re looking for a brand new ‘do or sprucing up your signature style, their stylists will deliver. They offer a style to complement each client’s personal appearance and personality.

Appointments can be booked by calling the salon at 702-456-0026.

Please visit http://www.lv-hair-salon.com/ for more information.