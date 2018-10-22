Outdoor Tent Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

22nd October 2018 – Global Outdoor Tent Market is segmented on the basis of product as dome, geodesic, tunnel, and others. A cover of fabric sheets attached with poles and ropes specifically employed in recreational activities is known as an outdoor tent. The most extensive use of these tents has been observed while carrying out camping. The most striking properties that are linked with these tents include portability, compressed design, eco-friendly, economical, and lightweight nature.

It has been observed that now-a-days, the official life has turned much strenuous for the working population, because of which they are engaging themselves in outdoor activities like camping, picnicking, bird-watching, hiking, and day-tripping that will offer them an opportunity to get away from the maddening crowd. They are calling for some quiet time that would connect them with nature and their closed ones.

This particular requirement of the population has eventually given a boost to the Outdoor Tent Market. Moreover, the demand for environmentally friendly camping tents is tremendously rising, due to which the manufacturers are putting in more efforts to innovate such tents that are waterproof in nature plus, they possess solvent free coatings over them. That has eventually proven as quite beneficial for the patients who are suffering from respiratory problems.

The prominent factors that are playing a major role in boosting up the demand of the Outdoor Tent Market include rising involvement of the population in outdoor activities, innovations in the market, rise in the investments by the leading manufacturers, increase in the environmental awareness among the masses, easy availability of the products at online stores, growth in the adventure tourism, setting up of government initiatives regarding the promotion of camping, and rise in the industrialization.

The factors that are hampering the growth of the market entails rise in the popularity of RVs and glamping, mounting requirements for the maintenance of camp stoves and unsuitable weather conditions. Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, it has been anticipated that the Outdoor Tent Market will witness a robust growth in the next couple of years. Outdoor Tent Market is segmented on the basis of retail format as specialty outdoor sports shops, online retailers, sports chain stores, and others. Outdoor Tent Market is segmented on the basis of application as recreational activities, commercial, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Arcteryx

Blackdiamond equipment

Big Agnes

Cascade designs

Columbia

Eureka

Exped

Hilleberg

Hi-tec

Kailas

Kelty

Marmot and many others

The key points of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Outdoor Tent sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Outdoor Tent manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Outdoor Tent Manufacturers

Outdoor Tent Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Outdoor Tent Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

