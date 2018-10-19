Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market Report 2018 – NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Bio-Vet., Archer Daniels Midland Company

Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) involves the feeding of beneficial microbes to dairy cattle when they are under periods of stress i.e. ration changes, disease, environmental & production challenges. DFM as a category include traditional probiotics, non-viable bacterial, fungal and end products of bacterial. Some of these products comprise cultures that utilize a mechanism of action similar to competitive exclusion cultures. To maintain normal health and production, DFMs can produce organic acids i.e. lactic, acetic or butyric, which lower intestinal pH and constrain growth of potential pathogens like salmonella and E. coli. Beneficial effects particularly in cattle, pigs and poultry, foodborne pathogen reduction, including improved general health, more efficient food utilization, faster growth rate, and increased milk & egg production. DFM may have an impact on the safe response, overall health, and performance of livestock.
Increasing awareness about animal health, rise in meat and milk consumption worldwide and increase in demand for animal protein are the major factors fueling the growth of the global direct-fed microbials (DFM) Market. In addition, increased demand for quality animal products is also supporting the market growth. However, increasing cost of production and operations is the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, health benefits for livestock in the wake of rising animal health concerns are expected to open up new growth opportunities over the years to come.
Type, livestock, form and geography are the major segments considered in the global direct-fed microbials (DFM) market. The type segment categorized into bacillus, lactic acid bacteria, and other types. By livestock, the segmentation includes poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals and other livestock. Furthermore, form segment is bifurcated into dry form and liquid form.
Based on geography, the global direct-fed microbials (DFM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Key players operating in the market include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kemin Industries, Inc., BIOMIN Holding GmbH, LALLEMAND Inc., NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Bio-Vet., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market with respect to major segments such as type, livestock, form and geography.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market
Type Segments
Bacillus
Lactic Acid Bacteria
Other Types
Livestock Segments
Poultry
Ruminants
Swine
Aquatic Animals
Other Livestock
Form Segments
Dry Form
Liquid Form
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
