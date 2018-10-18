Transgenic Animals Market Overview, Top Players, Regional analysis and Forecast till 2023

Global Transgenic Animals Market Overview

Transgenic animals carry a foreign gene deliberately inserted into its genome. The insertion of the foreign DNA into the host body is carried out by the application of recombinant DNA technology. The transmission of the foreign gene is facilitated through the germ line so that every cell of the targeted animal contains the same modified genetic material. In 1997, Rosie (first transgenic cow) was produced with the aim of generating human protein-enriched milk. The milk was nutritionally balanced as compared to the natural bovine milk and was suitably exploited to meet the special nutritional requirements of the geriatric population and babies. Insulin, growth hormone, and anti-blood clotting factors are some of the products that can be effectively obtained from the milk of transgenic cows, sheep, or goats. Growing biotechnology sector followed by rising R&D expenses is estimated to be a major driver for the market growth during the forecast period. In 2016, the revenue generated by the emerging biotech industries across the globe was estimated to be around USD 139.4 billion.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other disorders along with the rising healthcare expenditures and growing awareness for the transgenic animals is boosting the market growth. According to the World Health Organization in 2017, cardiovascular diseases were the main cause of the deaths across the globe. It was estimated that in 2015, approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all the global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to the coronary heart diseases and 6.7 million were due to stroke. However, stringent FDA policies followed by the high developmental cost and reluctance in the acceptance of transgenic products is estimated to restrain the market growth. The cost of producing a transgenic animal may range from USD 20,000 to USD 300,000. The market for transgenic animals is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.60% from 2017 to 2023.

Top Players in Transgenic Animals Market:

Cyagen Biosciences, Charles River, Creative-Biolabs, TRANS GENIC INC.., Ltd., Sutter Instrument Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Spinco Biotech Pvt Ltd., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Accumold, and others are some of the major players for transgenic animals market.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Institutes

Research And Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research And Consulting Service Providers

Global Transgenic Animals Market — Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the transgenic animals market owing to increasing adoption of new technologies and huge patient population for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure, followed by the presence of developed economies and healthcare sector within the region fuels the market growth.

The transgenic animals market in Europe is the second largest. Rising research and development in the healthcare sector, huge patient population, and growing biotechnology sector are the major drivers for the market growth within the region. The U.K is the fourth-largest contributor to biotechnology research and development worldwide.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market. Increasing awareness for transgenic animals and rising healthcare expenditures are the major drivers for the market growth within the region during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of the developing economies like India and China which have a developing biotechnology sector within the region fuels the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, the Indian biotech industry holds about 2% share of the global biotech industry. The biotechnology industry in India comprises of about 800 companies and is valued to be about USD 11.6 billion in 2017.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the transgenic animals market. The presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region restrains the market growth within the region. Majority of the market in the Middle East & Africa region is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the presence of the developed economies like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar within the region.

Market Segmentation:

The global transgenic animals market is segmented on the basis of product, techniques, consumables, application, model organisms, and end-user.

On the basis of the product, the market is categorized into PCR, gene gun, microinjections, electroporator, and others. The PCR segment is sub-segmented into real-time PCR, digital PCR systems, and others. On the basis of the techniques, the market is segmented into retrovirus-mediated gene transfer, embryonic stem cell-mediated gene transfer, DNA microinjection, and others. On the basis of the consumables, the market is segmented into fluorescent probes, culture media, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into recombinant human proteins, monoclonal antibodies, xenotransplantation, and others. On the basis of the model organisms, the market is segmented into mice, rabbit, cows, and others. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into biotechnology industries, research organizations, academic institutes, and others.

