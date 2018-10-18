Middle-East And Africa Dietary Fibers Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Dietary fiber is the portion of food that is indigestible and is derived from plants. Dietary fiber can be of two primary types, namely insoluble and soluble fiber. Soluble fibers are dissolvable in water and are easily fermented within the colon. Insoluble fibers can metabolically ferment within the large intestines and hence, are extensively utilized in pharmaceutical, feed industries, and functional food.

Middle-East and Africa Dietary fibers market has been estimated at USD 0.32 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 0.600 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 13.38% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The market for dietary fibers in Middle-East and Africa is mainly driven due to growing nutrients demand as dietary supplements, changing habits related to food consumption, increasing geriatric population, and increasing occurrence of a number of health issues due to which people are opting for healthier foods containing dietary fibers. But, the market growth can be constrained due to increasing strict regulations introduced by regulatory bodies and the FDA on the consumption of dietary fiber.

Middle-East and Africa market for Dietary fibers is segmented based on type, source, and application. By type, the market is further sub-segmented into Insoluble (Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitosan, Chitin, Lignin, Resistant starch) and Soluble (Insulin, Polydextrose, Pectin, Beta-glucan). By source, the market is further sub-segmented into Cereals & grains (Wheat, Oat, Legumes, Nuts), Fruits & vegetables, Other crops. By application, the market is further sub-segmented into Functional food & beverages (Beverages, Dairy, Bakery & confectionery, Breakfast cereals & snack bars, Meat products), Animal feed, Pet food, Pharmaceuticals. Soluble fibers are expected to witness significant growth owing to their properties to readily dissolve in water. Functional foods sector is the biggest market by application, where the dairy segment is estimated to be the largest market.

Geographically, Middle-East and Africa market for Dietary fibers is segmented into Middle-East region and Africa region. The companies that are globally acclaimed are mainly focusing on entering into the untapped region of Middle-East and Africa as they find a great potential for profits. Also, companies are focusing on R&D and innovating in the products and practices.

Free sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-dietary-fibers-market-1048/request-sample

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Südzucker AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Frères, and SunOpta Inc., are the major players of Middle-East and Africa Dietary fibers market.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

www.marketdataforecast.com