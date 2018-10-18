Global Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market: Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases among Women Population to Boost Industry | AnalystView Market Insights

The global women’s health rehabilitation products market is expected to grow at growth rate of 6.1% to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 110 pages.

The market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of chronic disease conditions among women population. For example, according to the Pharmacotherapy Self-Assessment Program (PSAP), around 3.5 million women have urinary incontinence in the UK during the year 2012. As per the organization, the number is expected to cover 17.0% to 40.0% women population by the year 2017. Furthermore, the emergence of new and innovative rehabilitation therapy approaches which includes rehabilitation robots, Nintendo Wii, and the Ekso suit, is expected to support the industry development.

Companies are collaborating with education and training organizations to increase awareness regarding rehab products. For instance, in June 2016, GE Healthcare collaborated with SonoSim, Inc., a leading medical software development company, with an aim to provide ultrasound training and education for GE urology and women’s health division. Such factors would, in turn, provide healthy platform form the market growth. Other factors such as growing female geriatric population, technological advancements, and favorable government policies for the growth of this industry drive the product demand.

To request free sample copy:

www.analystviewmarketinsights.com/request_sample/av175/

Key Takeaways:

 Among the different product types, urinary incontinence segment captured the highest share, around 24%, of the total industry.

 Orthopaedic care segment recorded USD 547.9 million in 2017 and it is expected to grow with the 6.3% CAGR during the future period

 In the therapy segment, massage therapy recorded the lowest revenue globally due to the dearth of a trained massage therapist in various developing countries. In 2017, this segment captured around 12% share of the total market

 Companies such as Carib Rehab Ltd., Access Health, GPC Medical Ltd., Meyer Physical Therapy, and Win Health Medical Ltd. are extensively profiled in the report.

 Key companies are offering a variety of rehab services to attract a large customer base. For instance, Northwestern Medicine, Chicago based advanced healthcare service provider, offers a wide range of women’s rehabilitation services that include pelvic floor program, post-C-section early exercise program, and various others.

 Through these therapies, the company adopts innovative methods for the treatment of disease conditions. For instance, company’s pelvic floor program is designed to provide treatment strategy that includes electrical stimulation, biofeedback, and individualized education on a voiding

Browse full report with in-depth ToC on “Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market, By Product (Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Pain, Orthopedic Care, Breast Cancer Care, and Pregnancy Care), by Therapy (Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Massage Therapy) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW) – Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014 – 2025” at

www.analystviewmarketinsights.com/report-highlight-womens-health-rehabilitation-products-market-175/

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

Market, by product: Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Pain, Orthopedic Care, Breast Cancer Care, and Pregnancy Care);

Market, by therapy; Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Massage Therapy);

Market, by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World; Market, by Country: U.S., Canada, Germany, France, India, China;

Key players profiled in this report with special attention on competitive landscape includes, (can be further customized to include additional 10 profiles of companies):

Access Health

Carib Rehab Ltd.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Win Health Medical Ltd.

Meyer Physical Therapy

Key benefits of the report:

• The report presents macro and micro-level outlook regarding the industry. Thus, it becomes easy for our clients to perceive the business landscape and take a glimpse of their own standing in it.

• Thorough analysis of relevant statistical data to estimate the market paradigms

• Exceptional understanding of region and country specific markets. The report will answer some of the toughest questions regarding the market shares, sizes, forecasts segmentations, and growth specific to the countries.

• Well-designed strategic framework analyzes the market movements including regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments

Find out more by getting in touch: https://www.analystviewmarketinsights.com/get-in-touch/