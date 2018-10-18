Experience the Refined Hospitality at Glorious Comfort Inn Oxon Hills Maryland

The following press release is about reputed Comfort Inn Oxon Hills Maryland which gives outstanding facilities to people.

Maryland, beautiful US State, is a perfect blend of ancient historic monuments and attractive modern structures. It replicates the true sprits of US and is a testimony to its diverse traditions and past heritage. It is regarded as one of the best holiday destinations in US and tourists come here from very nock and corner of the world. Some of the well-knows sights of Maryland are The Capital Wheel, Jones Point Park, The Carousel at National Harbor and many more. The land is also surrounded by many impressive eateries, bars, shopping malls, spa, night clubs and lodgings.

Maryland hotels are famed for its comfy and lavish accommodation services made available to the travelers. Equipped with the standard facilities and conveniences, such as high speed wireless internet, spacious parking, and gym equipment, Travel leisure Maryland hotels are well-known all over the world. Amongst many, Comfort Inn Oxon Hills Maryland is the best hotel in this area offering brilliant hospitality and top-class accommodations to its world-wide guests. While staying in this grand lodging property you cannot evade the royal feel.

All the smoking and non-smoking rooms of this glorious hotel are done up in a modish way to give intense comfort to the guests. These rooms are not only impressively decorated but well-appointed with lots of modern facilities like LCD HDTV with free cable and HBO connection, coffee maker, refrigerator, iron and ironing board, radio/alarm clock, microwave, king or queen size extremely comfortable beds, blackout drapes and roll in shower. In addition to this, the hotel also provides facility of free Wi-Fi to all its guests in their well-accommodating smoking and non-smoking rooms.

This is one of the finest Hotels in National Harbor where staying just for a single day will give you lifelong experience. Many other exceptional facilities like pay-per view movies, free local calls, wake-up service, sewing machine, daily housekeeping, and voice mall are also offered by this magnificent hotel to its valuable guests. If you have any doubt our question in your mind, then you can call to the hotel representatives over the phone anytime. You can also join our newsletter to get regular updates about our hotel services.

Contact Information –

Comfort Inn ( Oxon Hills Maryland )

6363 Oxon Hill Rd. Oxon Hills, MD 20745

Phone: (301) 839-0001

Website – https://comfortinnoxonhill.com/