Tech Edge Air Engineering Is All Set To Offer Top-Notch Equipment Range

Mumbai, 17 th October, 2018: Tech Edge Air Engineering, a Thane- based equipment and systems providers are all set to offer a top-notch and new range of product-line this month. Techair is offering various equipment and systems such as Double dump valve, Motorized Double Dump Valve, Double Pendulum Flap Valve, Motorized Double Flap Valve and Double Cone Valve.

With the genuine efforts and constant support put by the qualified professionals, the company has also been able to deliver our clientele the best quality Air Slides, Air Slide Fans, Air Slide Blower,

Air Slide Conveyor and Pneumatic Gravity Conveyor.

These products are offered with the assistance of competent personals by means of finest grade tools and advanced techniques. The specialists manufacture in compliance with the industry set standards. Moreover, the range of Air Slide Fans & Conveyors can be availed by our valued clients at nominal price.

Acknowledged for its great performance, strong construction, quality design and corrosion resistance, the range of Air Slides find extensive usage in pneumatic conveying applications. Accurately manufactured by means of high grade raw material and progressive machines, the range of Air Slide Fans & Blowers is appropriate for upholding continual flow at variable discharge pressures.

Moreover, Tech Edge Air Engineering also offers industrial vacuum cleaning systems with several advantages for in-plant housekeeping. This includes elimination of dust and seepage by vacuum cleaning keeps a healthy environment and decreases cross contamination instigated through concern of dust from sweeping. With centralized vacuum cleaner system, unlike anold-style vacuum cleaner, you can remove micro dust recirculation entirely, decreasing dust allergies existing in the air.

About Techair:

With over 40 years of experience, Tech Air Engineering is one of the leading manufacturers offering a wide range of product line in the Air + Dust Segment. The company is affianced in supplying the vast product-line to a global audience either directly or through its extensive network of distributors. Some of the leadings names in the Steel, Cement, Chemical and General industry count as their trusted vendor. The business philosophy is based on thorough professionalism, integrity of purpose, ethics and the resolve that “having taken the order, the client should be given the best possible product and service.

