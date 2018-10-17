Respiratory Anesthesia Consumables Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2018-2026

Respiratory anesthesia consumables are specially designed medical instruments utilized in the medical care or surgery of patients suffering from fatal diseases or respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders during general anesthesia. Respiratory anesthesia consumables consist of a number of devices utilized in general anesthesia procedures, which primarily aid the anesthesia and respiratory procedures. These consumables are utilized for secondary surgical use or while administrating anesthesia.

Respiratory anesthesia consumables can considerably aid patient management during surgery by providing patients the most comfort, clean and sterile environment. Respiratory anesthesia consumable devices are meant for one-time use in surgical procedures or operatives as these devices come in direct contact with the patient.

Respiratory anesthesia consumables include airway management devices such as breathing circuits. They also consist of devices utilized in facilitating anesthesia administration such as face masks and nasal cannulas. The laryngeal mask airway is the most utilized device among all respiratory anesthesia consumables. Other widely used devices include resuscitators, endotracheal tubes and others. Intersurgical and GE healthcare are the primary brands leading the respiratory anesthesia consumables market.

Respiratory Anesthesia Consumables Market: Dynamics

The incorporation of anesthesia in surgeries and trauma operative procedures is anticipated to propel the growth of the respiratory anesthesia consumable market over the forecast period. The administration of anesthesia in surgeries is common practice. The increasing rate of surgical intervention among those suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases is anticipated to bolster the growth for the respiratory anesthesia consumable market. Respiratory anesthesia consumable devices come in direct contact with the patient, which increases the risk of contamination in these devices. The growing awareness among the general population for hospital acquired infection (HAIs) is positively affecting the sales of respiratory anesthesia consumable devices and hence, is anticipated to boost the market. The growing prevalence of diseases such asthma, emphysema and lung cancer, which involve surgical procedures and the use of anesthesia is indirectly affecting the demand for respiratory anesthesia consumables. Further, the increasing use of respiratory anesthesia consumable devices in emergency departments and intensive care units is providing impetus to the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the high price associated with anesthesia consumable devices is anticipated to restrain the growth of the respiratory anesthesia consumable market.

Respiratory Anesthesia Consumables Market: Segmentation

The global respiratory anesthesia consumables market can be segmented on the basis of product type, age class, end user and geography:

Segmentation by product type

Face mask

Breathing circuit

Nasal cannulas

Breathing Bag

Laryngeal Mask Airway

ETT

Resuscitator

Others

Segmentation by age class

Adult

Pediatric

Segmentation by end user

Ambulatory Surgery Centre

Hospitals

Emergency Department

Trauma Centers

Others

The global respiratory anesthesia consumable market is exceptionally fragmented due to the presence of several players in the market. Respiratory anesthesia consumable devices provide an added advantage to the surgical procedures that involve the administration of anesthesia. Major key players in the respiratory anesthesia consumable market is focused on providing customized products to end users. Additionally, major players in developed regions are focusing on product innovation and research so as to expand their product portfolios. The demand for respiratory anesthesia consumables is anticipated to increase at an exponential rate due to the heavy demand from end users as these products offer high sterility and quick disposal.

Respiratory Anesthesia Consumables Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global respiratory anesthesia consumables market has been segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market due to the availability of advanced disposable masks and greater healthcare spending. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global respiratory anesthesia consumables market due to the increased awareness regarding patient care and hospital-acquired infections. The APAC respiratory anesthesia consumables market is expected to witness steady growth due to the rise in healthcare spending and patient centric care management.

Respiratory Anesthesia Consumables Market: Market Participants

Some of the players identified in the global respiratory anesthesia consumables market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BD, ResMed, Ambu, SunMed, Westmed, Inc., Armstrong Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, Airways Corporation, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. and Bard Medical.