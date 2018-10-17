Endocrine Testing Market is Expected to Reach USD 12.19 billion with7.91% by the End of 2023

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to Endocrine Testing Market which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Market Trend Outlook

The Endocrine Testing Market was worth USD 6.14 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.19 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.91% during the forecast period. Endocrine testing alludes to a gathering of tests performed to survey the general capacity of the patient’s endocrine framework. The arrival of hormones is connected to an assortment of sicknesses, which makes them a strong marker to uncover the nature and degree of maladies. The rising awareness about the strong association amongst hormones and infections has prompted relentless development of the worldwide endocrine testing market in the on-going past.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, AB Sciex, Agilent Technologies, Biomedical Technologies and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation

Endocrine Testing Market, By Test Types Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Estradiol(E2) test

Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) test

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Hormone test

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) Test

Dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate(DHEAS) test

Progesterone test

Testosterone test

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) test

Prolactin test

Cortisol test

Insulin test

Other Test Types

Endocrine Testing Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Immunoassay Technology

Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibody Technology

Sensors Technology

Clinical Chemistry Technology

Other Technologies

Endocrine Testing Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

Hospitals

Commercial Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents

11. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. south America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

