Digital Assistance Market 2018-2023: Key Findings, Emerging Audience, Regional Study, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that digital assistance is trending in North America region. The latest digital assistance are widely used in these region due to increasing use of machine-learning, cognitive methods and natural language processing. Recently, Apple Inc. has announced Apple Siri which is coming for users that enables to search for photos, documents, music via voice commands, and others. The enterprise digital assistance are deployed for interaction with a specific enterprise including interactive websites, mobile applications, voice response systems, kiosks, and wearable devices.

The Global Digital Assistance Market is growing rapidly over 24% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 14 Billion by the end of forecast period.

In North America region, the next generation virtual digital assistances engine demand are growing in these region as it can provide a better user experience as well as enhanced productivity. The prominent companies such as Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), are offering digital assistance are driving the growth of the digital assistance market. Moreover, the digital assistance market is growing with the growing trend of digital technology. For instance, the hound apps which is virtual digital assistance, are launched for Android and iPhone with its great features which is competitor of Siri, Google Now, Cortana.

Major Key Players:

• Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.)

• Apple Inc. (U.S.)

• Facebook Inc. (U.S.)

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

• Samsung Group (South Korean)

• Artificial Solutions (Spain)

• MindMeld (U.S.)

• Openstream Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of digital assistance market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in digital assistance market as it has huge demand as the technology has becomes more advanced and the consumers has started adopting these virtual digital assistant applications.

The digital assistance market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for digital assistance market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the digital assistance in these markets.

Digital Assistance Market Segmentation:

The global digital assistance market is bifurcated on the basis of connectivity, product, deployment, applications and region. The connectivity is segmented into professional, managed and others. The product is segmented Apple Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortona, Samsung S-voice/Bixby, Chinese Assistant and others.

The deployment is segmented into on premise, on cloud and others. The applications is segmented wearable device, smart homes, TV device, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global digital assistance market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the digital assistance market.

The digital assistance is gaining huge demand due to growing use of artificial intelligence. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for digital assistance during the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

• Digital assistance manufacturing companies

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Digital assistance providers

• Research and development companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Solution providers

• Technology standards organizations

• Technology investors

• System Integrators

