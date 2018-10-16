The Victorinox Maverick Swiss Army Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 241696 Men’s Watch is a fine example of the fine art of watch-making creating a sporty and robust piece. The teams desire to break rules without breaking the standards manifests through its manifold twists and turns; at the end, it hits a success!

The Victorinox Maverick Swiss Army Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 241696 Men’s Watch has a more than decent, outdoor capacity. It offers a little bit of everything you might need for the grueling sports. The sapphire crystal glass has been triple-coated with liquid antireflective material, which also adds to its overall scratch resistance.

The display is a deep, midnight blue. It has a rather velvety than metal finish to it. Angular cuts give the dial its dimension and its depth. The top of the bezel is well-rounded looking almost like ceramic right at first glance; around, it’s chiseled well. There’s a ‘count-up minutes’ scale printed on the bezel. It balances the light and dark contrasts over the face with the decorative silver frill around its circumference offering a firmer grip even under varied slippery conditions. As a whole, it’s a package providing a stunning contrast against both the casing and the face, with an elegant and sumptuous, ridged, steel crown added to the side. The crown guards add further solidity to the case and the crown. The pushers are flat-topped, short and fat to avoid accidental chronograph start/stop.

The Victorinox Maverick Swiss Army Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 241696 Men’s Watch is run by a Swiss-made quartz movement that splits time to one-tenth of a second. It’s accurate and reliable with a sophisticated build. It’s quite a beast that stands out for its understated beauty, outstanding endurance and a shrewd practicality. Together, they make the Victorinox Maverick Swiss Army Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 241696 Men’s watch an incredibly tough, contemporary and functional tool that doubles up as a reliable daily companion. The Maverick always wears an air of effortlessness, no matter what the situation.

Its silicon rubber strap has a bracelet’s appearance, just black. It greatly reduces the weight of the watch but not its capabilities to hang on. The buckle clasp sits tight and offers ultimate wearer comfort. Its practicality is its ease of use.

The Maverick is built for optimum comfort, regardless of where you are. It’s utilitarian, rugged and has a versatile appeal. Buy it if you intend to use. Otherwise, it will be a waste of a good watch.

Bottom line: The Maverick is a masterpiece with a stunning presence! Blending functionality to elegance, Victorinox successfully opens another avenue for the outgoing! The Victorinox Maverick Swiss Army Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 241696 Men’s Watch is for the lot striving for the extremes and persistently presses towards pushing their boundaries farther.

