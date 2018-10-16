Treebo Hotels partners with PhonePe for in-app hotel bookings

Mumbai, October 16, 2018: Treebo Hotels, India’s top-rated budget hotel chain, today announced its partnership with PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform. The partnership will allow PhonePe users to directly book from Treebo’s 400+ hotels and homestays in 85+ Indian cities on the PhonePe app.

PhonePe users can now book Treebo hotels at flat prices starting at Rs.999, Rs.1299, Rs.1499 and more. They will also be able to spend and earn Treebo Rewards (Treebo’s loyalty points) on the Treebo hotels booked through the PhonePe app.

The app-in-app integration provides a standard and seamless login and payments experience to over 100 million PhonePe users. It further enriches travel offerings on PhonePe’s platform, which already includes bus ticketing, flight booking and cab-hailing partners.

Commenting on the partnership, Rana Vishal Singh, Head of Performance Marketing, Treebo Hotels said, “We are excited to partner with PhonePe in making Treebo’s hotel bookings simple, fast and reliable. By building the Treebo app within PhonePe, we will be able to extend the reach of Treebo Hotels through PhonePe’s growing tech-savvy user base and facilitate seamless completion of transactions. It makes PhonePe an important platform partner that will significantly contribute to our direct distribution efforts.”

Rituraj Rautela, Head In-App Platform, PhonePe said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Treebo hotels which enhances our offering to Indian travelers, who can now book quality and value-for-money stays with Treebo. This is in line with our vision of enabling our users to avail the best of services through their PhonePe app, and enjoy the comfort and sense of security while making payments through PhonePe.“

About Treebo Hotels:

Treebo Hotels is India’s largest budget hotel chain and the first to implement a quality guarantee across a hotel chain with an inventory of 10,000 Rooms and 400 Hotels in over 85 cities. Founded in 2015, Treebo Hotels offers high-quality travel experience to its customers by providing comfortable and value-for-money accommodation options. Treebo works on a franchise model with carefully selected, existing, standalone hotels. Treebo aims at enriching lives of every traveler by delivering a delightful experience.

Website: www.treebo.com

About PhonePe:

Bengaluru-headquartered PhonePe is the fastest growing payments company in India. With over 100 million users, the PhonePe app drives the highest number of merchant UPI transactions in India. Using PhonePe, users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, datacards, make utility payments and buy gold. PhonePe is accepted as a payment option across 3 lakh offline and online merchant outlets covering food, travel, groceries, movie tickets etc. PhonePe also offers microapps within its platform allowing customers to avail Ola, RedBus and Goibibo Hotel services.

For more details, please download the PhonePe app on https://www.phonepe.com/en