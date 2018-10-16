Podcast Hosting Services Market – The Proliferation of Connected Cars Across Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Podcast hosting is a service that stores audio files on a server and broadcasts it to consumers over the Internet. Podcasts are a primary medium for quality content delivery. Podcast hosting enables people to put an audio or video file from their personal computer, broadcast it online, and distribute it to podcasting platforms such as Stitcher, Google Play, iTunes, and others. The broadcasted digital audio files are then available on the Internet for downloading to a mobile device or computer, usually obtainable as a series, new episodes of which can be received by users regularly.

Podcasts are both mobile and auditory mediums. These can be consumed at times when video files or text messaging are impossible or inconvenient for the consumers. Hence, podcast audio content is more convenient as compared to video or text files. The users can consume audio content while travelling and driving, or during exercise or housework.

The global podcast hosting services market is expanding at a rapid pace, owing to factors such as rise in acceptance of podcast hosting services and increase in demand for digital content among consumers. This is primarily due to the rapid growth in digital media consumption across the world. Moreover, widespread adoption of on-demand content streaming services and increase in usage of mobile devices and smartphones are the factors expected to propel demand for podcast hosting services across the world during the forecast period.

Podcasts are expected to become one of the major contributors to the global audio market that comprises recorded music, broadcast radio, and on-demand streaming services. Furthermore, the proliferation of connected cars across Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is a key factor expected to boost the growth of podcast hosting services across the globe. Furthermore, platforms such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global podcast hosting services market in the next few years. However, less awareness among consumers, specifically in emerging markets, is a major factor anticipated to restrain the global podcast hosting services market in the near future. For instance, only half (49%) of people in the U.S. are aware of podcasting services.

