Industrial Control Systems Market Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities by 2023

Market Highlights

Industrial control systems is the term includes few types of control systems such as Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) which is used for industrial process control. Industrial Control System is a type of system which allows the industries to control various activities such as production, data acquisition, supervisory among others. Industrial control systems deal with different utilities such as robot, various power plants, HVAC establishments, and cell entryways of a jail. These control systems are majorly used for remote supervision, critical infrastructure automation, and process automation.

A Distributed Control Systems is specially designed automated control system which consists of geographically distributed control elements over the control or plant area. In DCS, control function and data acquisition are carried through DCS controllers which are based on microprocessor units and is distributed functionally and geographically over the plant. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is a system of hardware and software which allows the organizations to monitor, gather, and process real time data.

Major Key players

Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Emerson Electric Co (U.S.),

ABB Ltd (Switzerland),

Omron Corp (Japan),

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Lockheed Martin (U.S.),

Tofino Security (Canada),

Trend Micro (Japan)

Industry News

June 22, 2018 Rockwell Automation’s New FLEX 5000 I/O Modules Helps to Bring Greater Productivity and Flexibility to a Connected Enterprise:

Rockwell Automation launches New FLEX 5000 input /output Modules which helps in Bringing the Greater Productivity and Flexibility to a Connected Enterprise. The new developed platform is designed to provide higher-speed connectivity and expanded bandwidth to deliver increased amounts of data back to the controller, which can help to better future-proof control systems for a Connected Enterprise.

June 13, 2018 Siemens and Sartorius Stedim Biotech agree on long-term cooperation in the area of automation:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech will mostly use Siemens automation technologies, which includes industrial PCs, TIA Portal, S7-1500 software controller, and SCADA system.

May 5, 2018 Honeywell Announces Multi-Site Industrial Cyber security Solution to Meet Needs of Connected Operations:

Honeywell launches ICS Shield™ software solution for industrial control systems cyber security which combines and Manages with Security Services to protect connected sites from evolving cyber threats.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Industrial Control Systems market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

North America is expected to dominate the industrial control systems market during forecast period. Increasing adoption of industrial control systems by various enterprises across the region increases the market share of North America region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing industrial automation in growing economies such as China, Japan, and India.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), and Supervisory control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

On the basis of security solution, the market is segmented into Firewalls, DDOS, Encryption, and DBMS.

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into manufacturing, oil and gas, power generation, logistics and transportation, food and beverages, water and waste management.

